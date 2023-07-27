SATURDAY
- United Hearts Musical Festival Charity BBQ Fundraiser — 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Plates are priced at $12 and remember, the funds are being raised for the FREE music festival in October.
- Love Me Last Live — 3-4 p.m., Andustoria Wines, 104 Broadmoor St., Victoria. Come experience Victoria’s newest wine bar ANDUSTORIA WINES. Features Texas wines and special treats in a modern and relaxed atmosphere. Live music and never a cover charge should inspire you to bring the whole gang for a unique experience in wine tasting.
- Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” — 7:30 p.m., Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria.
- MERMAYBE? by Here Be Monsters theatre — 8:30-9:30 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, Victoria. Seating is general admission and free, but reservations are recommended. Reserve your free spot and consider a small donation to help cover production costs.
SUNDAY
- Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” — 7:30 p.m., Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria.
TUESDAY
VAMA Rock and Blues Open Mic Jam — 6-9 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria.
WEDNESDAY
- Mini Job Fair — 4-7 p.m., 120 S. Main St., Victoria. Speak with various recruiters with lots of opportunities.
- VPL Talks: Michelle Olsovsky — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Riding instructor Michelle Olsovsky will be speaking about her experience working at the Riding Therapy Center.
- Jerry James Live — 7-10 p.m., Greek’s 205 Bar, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria.
- Victoria’s own troubadour plays for the crowd in historic downtown. No cover. Greek’s 205 has an exquisite menu, cold beer, cocktails and the most lovely outdoor patio. Bring the office, family and or friends.
THURSDAY
- Yarn Craft Club — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches. No previous experience is necessary.
FRIDAY
- Fun Fridays — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This Friday we will be hosting a Color Me Calm adult coloring hour. Drop in for some relaxing coloring fun. All supplies are provided and no experience required. Just bring yourself and your creativity.
- American Legion Steak Night — 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 166, 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Have a good time with some good people, good music, and all for a really good cause.
ONGOING
Victoria Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays through Aug. 26, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.
361 Pop Up Shops
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini mall.