SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
SUNDAY
Victoria Empty Bowls — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Attendees will be able to select a unique hand-made bowl for $20.
MONDAY
VCMGA Lunch and Learn with the Masters — Noon-1 p.m., VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria. Victoria County master gardeners Marcia Kauffman and Cindy Brewer will discuss beneficial bugs.
Genealogy with Margo Farris Brewer — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Margo Farris Brewer, co-leader of Ann-Mar Genealogy, will be giving a talk about genealogy and getting younger generations interested in their ancestors.
TUESDAY
Heart Health Fair — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Citizens Medical Center, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Free blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol screenings along with plenty of local vendors, giveaways and more.
Valentine's Day Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Special pop-up Victoria Farmers' Market especially for Valentine's Day, featuring farm raised foods, homemade candies and baked goods, handmade gifts and more.
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Crafternoon — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Create a valentine for your sweetheart in our February Crafternoon. Open to all ages.
Valentine Paint and Sip — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For adults 18 and older, and BYOB for adults 21 and up with a valid ID. Registration is required.
WEDNESDAY
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join Marcie as she leads this eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
THURSDAY
Yarn and Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied.
FRIDAY
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle Primary tabs — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, activities, board games and socializing.
Lego Lab — 1:30-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for an afternoon of Lego building. We will have both small Legos and big blocks, so all ages are able to participate.
Velvet Drive @ Aero Crafters — 8-11:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Back to rock the beer garden stage by popular demand, a rock to contemporary band from Victoria founded in 2022.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.