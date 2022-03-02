THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
B.Y.O.B.C. Bring Your Own Book Club! — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
VFW Post 4146 Fish Fry — 11 a.m., VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Doctor Who Day — 11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
Columbus Club Association Tamale Plates To-Go — 9 a.m., Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
VPL Talks: Nutrition with Texas Agrilife — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
VC's Dual Enrollment Information Session — 6 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Performance Food Group National Hiring Day — 10 a.m., Performance Foodservice, 204 N. Brownson St., Victoria
Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
