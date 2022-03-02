THURSDAY

Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

B.Y.O.B.C. Bring Your Own Book Club! — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

FRIDAY

VFW Post 4146 Fish Fry — 11 a.m., VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

SATURDAY

Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Doctor Who Day — 11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

SUNDAY

Columbus Club Association Tamale Plates To-Go — 9 a.m., Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

MONDAY

Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

VPL Talks: Nutrition with Texas Agrilife — 6 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

TUESDAY

Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria

VC's Dual Enrollment Information Session — 6 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

WEDNESDAY

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

Performance Food Group National Hiring Day — 10 a.m., Performance Foodservice, 204 N. Brownson St., Victoria

Toddler Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria

“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Region 3 Art Teacher Exhibition — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

