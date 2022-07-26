THURSDAY
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 7:30-10 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Family Story Time – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Newborn to school age.
Opening/Reception for Celebrating Women’s History: How Polish Women Preserved Cultural Traditions through Work, Faith and Family – 10:30 a.m.-noon, Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria, 13909 N. Farm-to-Market Road, 81, Panna Maria. RSVP by July 25 to angelicad@polishheritagecentertx.org.
Youth: K-Pop & Boba – 2:30-3:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Teen night with DIY boba drinks and K-Pop music.
Free Ticket Night at the Ballpark by Victoria College – 5:30-10 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Victoria Generals offering a free ticket night compliments of Victoria College for the team’s Texas Collegiate League baseball game. Tailgate party from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Game begins at 7:05 p.m.
Adult Event: Legends of the Hidden Temple Game Night – 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. 18 years and older. Requires registration.
FRIDAY
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 7:30-10 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Foam Party – 2-4 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. End of summer reading program party. Wear something that can get wet. Shoes required.
Manga Madness – 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Open to teens 13 and older. Meet new people, play trivia and games, work on a project and watch an episode of anime.
Metalachi Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
61st Annual Moulton Town and Country Jamboree – City Park, Moulton. Broken Alibi perform from 8 p.m.-midnight. Events begin at 7 p.m. Cook-offs, contests, softball tournament.
SATURDAY
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 7:30-10 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Comedy Show Live – 8-10 p.m., Burdogz Bar & Grill. Call 361-579-7364.
Eric su Grupo Massore Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
Back to School Giveaway (free school supplies) – 9 a.m.-noon, O’Connor Elementary School, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria. Attendees can pick up a free community coloring book, as well as backpacks, folders and composition notebooks while supplies last.
KIDStory Saturday: Ships and Cannons – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. River St., Victoria. Call 361-582-2511. Be part of a cannon crew, build a boat, and navigate your own voyage.
The Nave Museum School Supply Drive – Noon-8 p.m., The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria. Call 361-575-8228. (Donations must be brought to the museum by July 30, noon-8 p.m.) There will also be a pop-up vendor market.
Comedy Show Live – 8-11 p.m., Burdogz Bar & Grill. Call 361-579-7364.
Victoria Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
61st Annual Moulton Town and Country Jamboree – City Park, Moulton. Briana Adams performs from 7-8:50 p.m., Texas Unlimited Band performs from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Events begin at 8 a.m. with a men’s softball tournament. Cook-offs and contests throughout the day. 7 p.m. Tug a Tractor event.
SUNDAY
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 2-4:30 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Back to School Backpack Giveaway – 4-6 p.m., DeLeon Plaza. Over 200 backpacks and school supplies, foam party, free cotton candy.
61st Annual Moulton Town and Country Jamboree – City Park, Moulton. The Czechaholics performs from noon-4 p.m., Southpaw Band performs from 4-8 p.m. Events begin at 8 a.m. with a tractor show and car show. Grand parade at 10:30 a.m. Cornhole tournament at noon. Youth activities.
MONDAY
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY
VAMA Rock & Blues Open Mic – 6-9 p.m., Aero Crafters. Call 361-573-4388. Open mic jam nights hosted by “Guadalupe Surfer” Glen Goodner.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Coffee and Concepts/Victoria – 7:30 a.m., Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria. Free. Morning meeting of the minds where people come for ideas for businesses.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE – Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody, Victoria.
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology – Museum of the Coastal Bend/Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
SUMMER FUN
The city of Victoria Parks & Recreation department has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, located at 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
