SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
MONDAY
Collage Night — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We have a supply of magazines, newspapers, scissors, glue and tape. Feel free to bring your own supplies.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Canva Basics Elevate Your Marketing Graphics Live Webinar — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost virtual event. Take your small business graphics to the next level with Canva. This session will focus on Canva basics.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
State of Small Business Live Webinar — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost virtual event. Celebrating small business and SBDC day.
Managing Cash Flow Live Webinar — 1:30-2:30 p.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost, virtual workshop. An overview of cash flow and how to manage cash flow.
Grow Your Business with Google Live Webinar — 2-3 p.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost virtual event. Join Grow with Google trainer Maria Elena Duron as she shows you how to promote your products online using Google tools.
Texas A&M Agrilife Walk and Talk Series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes, an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
Intellectual Property Live Webinar — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost virtual event. Companies of all sizes can be victims of intellectual property theft.
THURSDAY
VPL Jams with Purely Unfiltered — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us at the library or watch along at home on Facebook Live. Purely Unfiltered is a local Southern rock band.
FRIDAY
Lego Lab — 1:30-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for an afternoon of Lego building. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate. Tickets are $50 for regular series concerts or purchase a package of the three concerts for $120 total and save $10 per concert. Bonus concert tickets are $60 each or $45 each for season package subscribers.
Charity Concert Series: Gary Morris — 7:30-9 p.m., Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.