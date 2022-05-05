THURSDAY
- Pre-K Power Story Time – 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Pre-K Power Story Time – 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 15th Annual Spring Artisan Market – 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Free admission.
- Material Culture: Art Cars from The Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon – 5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Revenge of the 5th – Star Wars Sip and Paint – 6 – 7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Free.
FRIDAY
- Encanto De Mayo Dance Party at Ballet Academy of South Texas – 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., 204 N. Main St., Victoria. Ages 3-8. Encanto-inspired attire encouraged as well as Disney princesses. Dinner provided. Registration $25 per child. Call: 361-894-6776 for more information.
- First Friday Art Show – 6-9 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa, Victoria. Call 361-489-3479 for more information.
SATURDAY
- Catholic War Veterans Post Pre-Mothers Day Dance – 8 p.m. at CWV Hall, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. Dance is BYOB and features the band, The Crossroadzz Crue. Call 361-573-0981 for more information.
- Peaches & Tortilla’s Mothers Day Celebration – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Peaches & Tortilla mercantile, 102 S. Main St., Victoria.
- Jaron & Ashley Live – 7-10 p.m., J. Welch Farms. Call 361-412-7677 for more information.
- Material Culture: Art Cars from The Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
SUNDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from The Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N.Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Monday Mindfulness – 4:30–5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Presentation for teens 12 and up.
TUESDAY
- Baby Story Time – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Genealogy – Researching at the Victoria Regional History Center – 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Brittany Rodriguez with the UHV Regional History Center will be here to speak about the types of records and information you can find in the Regional History collection and how it can help with your genealogical research.
- Lego Lab – 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria.
WEDNESDAY
- Toddler Story Time – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Coffee and Donuts with Veterans – 8:30-10 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Military veteran peer network. Contact Oscar Pulido 361-935-0753.
- Victoria Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria.
- VPL Talks – Hurricane Preparedness with Rick McBrayer – 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. VPL Talks is a monthly speaker series highlighting locals in the Crossroads.
