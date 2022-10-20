SATURDAY
Citizens Run Against Cancer — 7:30 a.m.-noon, 101 North DeLeon Plaza, Victoria. Citizens Medical Center will host the Sixth Annual Citizens Run Against Cancer half marathon and 5K.
Spiritual Health in the Park — 9-11 a.m., Ben Wilson Park, 111 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Chinese movement therapy led by Luis Sabor.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Spaghetti Dinner Fund Raiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., VFW Post 4146, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Meals include spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salad. $10 per plate.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Halloween Paint and Sip — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This event is for adults 18+ and BYOB for adults 21+. Space is limited and registration is required to pick your design.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Texas A&M AgriLife Fresh Start to a Healthier You Series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A four-session series that promotes healthy living by teaching balanced meals, food safety, daily physical activity and more.
WEDNESDAY
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans — 8:30 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Military veteran peer network. Contact Oscar Pulido 361-935-0753.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo — 5-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Proceeds will go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
VFW Hamburger Night — 5-8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. For more information contact Rodger Macias 361-894-4159.
Mind Over Matter — 6-7 p.m., 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Join us for our monthly stroke support group meeting at Citizens Medical Center.
THURSDAY
College Fair 2022 — 9-11 a.m., Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. An opportunity to learn about colleges and universities without having to travel to other campuses. Representatives will be on-hand to answer questions and share information.
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity Trunk or Treat event — 5:30-7 p.m., 4103 N. Navarro St., Victoria.
Stress Busters Program for Family Caregivers — 5:30-7 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Free nine-week class designed for family caregivers of persons with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Harry Potter Trivia Night — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Grab a team of up to four and register for our Harry Potter Trivia Night. This event is open to those 10 and up.
FRIDAY
Manga Madness — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Meet new people, play trivia and games, and work on fun projects.
2022 Boys & Girls Club of Victoria Draw Down — 6:30-10 p.m., 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. For tickets, call the club at 361-573-4411.