SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Supporting Loved Ones in Recovery — 10 a.m.-noon, Reclamation Counseling Center, 506 Glascow St., Victoria. An empowering seminar hosted by the Reclamation Counseling Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Military Veteran Peer Network Spaghetti Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Gulf Bend Center's Military Veteran Peer Network is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.
Chess Club — Noon-2:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us in the Bronte Room for casual games of chess and refreshments.
SUNDAY
Catholic War Veterans St Johns Post 1269 Auxiliary Spring Fundraiser — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Catholic War Veterans St. John's Post 1269, Victoria. Auxiliary will sell menudo, breakfast taquitos, spicy and regular tamales. Lunch plates of carne guisada, tamales and chalupas with rice and beans. 13 vendors also featured.
56th annual BBQ Chicken/Sausage Dinner — 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Lourdes German Catholic Church, 105 N. Williams St., Victoria. 56th annual dinner with plates of barbecue chicken or sausage along with potato salad and pinto beans. Call Dennis Boehm at 361-550-9746 for more information.
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. March's book is "Reasonable Doubt" by Steve Vogel.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Story Time is for babies 18 months & under. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading.
Lyceum Lecture Series: Sean Astin — 11 a.m.-noon, Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Victoria College’s Lyceum Committee is excited to announce the return of the Lyceum Lecture Series with actor and mental health advocate Sean Astin.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Toddler Time is for our toddlers on the go. Your toddler will enjoy high paced songs and rhymes to help gain use of various fine motor skills.
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
Anime + Art — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Artist Omar Ramos will be giving a tutorial on how to draw in manga style. Be sure to stick around for an episode of "Demon Slayer."
Gl!tch @ Aero Crafters — 8-11:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Making a smooth landing with an eclectic soundtrack of counter clockwise mixed music rendered for a sweet night with friends old and new.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.