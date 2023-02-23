SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
SUNDAY
Chicken Workshop — 1-4:30 p.m., Jim Frank's Farm Direct Meat, 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum. Everything about pasture raised and tractor raised chickens. Come have the chance to learn directly on the farm from local farmers.
MONDAY
Texas Tourism Industry Recovery Program Live Workshop — Noon-1 p.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost live workshop with Riccardo Canova, Office of the Governor, Economic Development.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Marketing for Start-ups Live Webinar — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Presented by Nikki Riojas, owner of Made in Corpus Christi and Made in Texas Co.
Cooking with a Cardiologist — 6-8 p.m., Citizens HealthPlex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. A heart healthy cooking demo, educational information and food tastings with cardiologist Dr. Tywaun Tillman and chef Zhamir Rodriguez.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
A Simple Recipe or Social Media Success — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost virtual event presented by Rebecca Esparza, SCORE Corpus Christi.
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
GIG Economy Tax Implications for Small Business — 1-2 p.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. This webinar also will include a live question and answer session.
Social Dinner with Live Music by Stephanie Ross — 6-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 166, Victoria. Catered meal with entertainment from Stephanie Ross. Open to the public. BYOB.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.