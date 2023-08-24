With high school football season at the front of people's minds this weekend, they can often forget other activities to enjoy through the weekend and the week leading to Labor Day weekend.
This week, there are events the whole family can take part in if the roar of the football crowd is too much in person for them or their children. These include Worldwide Play Music on the Porch Day, where anyone can take part wherever they are, a celebration of Mary Shelley's birthday at the Victoria Public Library and a Harry-Potter-themed evening at Blume & Flour.
Here are some of the events going around the community this coming week.
SATURDAY
Victoria Art League Art Opening/Play Music on the Porch Day — 6 p.m., Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Play Music on the Porch Day is a global movement inspired by the idea, "What if for one day everything stopped and we all just listened to the music?" The Victoria Art League is joining in and inspiring local musicians. Enjoy the jams and art in historic downtown Victoria.
Story Party: Commotion in the Ocean — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Story party for children of all ages. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members. Afterward, a related craft for attendees to work on together.
Victoria Open Mic at Victoria Public Library — 1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. An all-ages open mic with singing, dancing, telling jokes, stories, or poems. It's all about expressing yourself and sharing your talent with the world.
SUNDAY
Miss Sparkle Special Needs Pageant — 4-6 p.m., Cuero Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero. A day of glamour and fun celebrating the beauty of special needs contestants.
Fall Connect Group Fair — 10 a.m., Faith Family Church Connection Center 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Find groups that gather around various interests, hobbies, seasons of life, and more. Build meaningful friendships and grow closer to God.
Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic Church Yorktown 1214 Zorn Road, Yorktown. Blood drive for the South Texas Blood and Tissue Bank. Visit https://rb.gy/459z7 to secure donation times.
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A night of true crime discussion. The library hosts the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings monthly in the Bronte Room. Book: "Tiger Girl and the Candy Kid: America's Original Gangster Couple." 18 and up event.
TUESDAY
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A group walk in downtown Victoria during the Texas A&M Agrilife Walk N’ Talk series. This eight-week series will help you get active while also learning about nutrition.
Victoria Trap Neuter Return Kitty Meet and Greet — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library Bronte Room 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Visit adoptable cats and kittens from the Victoria TNR organization. VTNR volunteers will be available to answer questions about the services they provide to the community.
Heritage Home Grand Opening — 4-6 p.m., Mother Cluckers Downtown, 108 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Heritage Home, a new home decor and accessories shop inside Mother Clucker's Downtown, is holding a grand opening for its store.
Trivia Family Night — 5:30-7 p.m. Chick-fil-A, 714 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Fun family competition and delicious dinner. Win one of the trivia games for exclusive Chick-fil-A prizes.
Victoria County Aggie Moms Social — 6-7:30 p.m. The Club at Colony Creek, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. An Aggie Mom's Social where snacks and door prizes will be provided throughout the evening's fun and fellowship. To RSVP, call 361-550-9892.
WEDNESDAY
Summer-ween: Frankenstein Day Party — 6-7 p.m. Victoria Public Library 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Celebrate the author of Frankenstein, Mary Shelley's birthday, with an early Halloween celebration with Frankenstein-themed crafts and activities.
Jerry James Live — 7-10 p.m., Greek's 205 Bar, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Victoria's own troubadour, Jerry James, plays for the crowd in historic downtown. No cover.
THURSDAY
Cody Welch Live — 7:30 p.m. Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Musician Cody Welch performs on the Aero Crafters Front Patio.
White Party on the Deck — 5 p.m., Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Wear white one more time before Labor Day. Kick-off Labor Day weekend with live music and happy hour specials at the Country Club’s white party. Those who wear all white will be entered for door prize drawings at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.
Inbe-TWEEN-ers: Paint and Plant — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Calling all inbetweeners ages 10 and up. Join the library for a relaxing evening of painting and planting. We will be preparing containers for planting your favorite plants.
FRIDAY
Blume & The Deathly Hallows — 3-8 p.m. Blume & Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., Victoria. An event for witches and wizards alike where host Blume & Flour will have Harry Potter series-themed drinks, trivia and more.
American Legion-Steak Night — 6-8 p.m. American Legion Post 166, 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Freshly grilled steaks and live music performed by David Lewis. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Creative Fridays — 10-11 a.m. Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join the library for a fun, creative or physical activity every Friday morning. This Friday is DIY Bookmarks.
ONGOING
Victoria Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-noon. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information, call 361-218-9246.
Black Cowboys: An American Story
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays through Aug. 26, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.
361 Pop-Up Shops
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini-mall.