SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Brunch with Babes Spring Fashion Show — 9:30-11:45 a.m., Goliad Memorial Auditorium, 925 US 183, Goliad. Grab your girlfriends and come spend the day in Goliad for a little retail therapy.
Gershwin Hits — 7:30-11 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. The music of George Gershwin is about memorable tunes, jazzy styles and, above all, immediate recognition worldwide.
Rocky King Band — 8 -11:59 p.m. Saturday, DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Public dance featuring Rocky King Band is $15 at the door, 12 and under free. Cold beer, wine coolers and set ups for sale.
First English Lutheran 19th Annual Heritage Day Celebration — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 516 N. Main St., Victoria. Barbecue plates, silent auction, live entertainment, country store, cake wheel and children’s games.
Nursery Volunteer Fire Department Fundraiser — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., KB's BBQ, Victoria. Plates are $12. Silent auction starts at 11 a.m. Call Carlos at 361-655-1030 or Jeff at 361-564-4442 for more information.
SUNDAY
Victoria College Student Recital — 3-6 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Victoria College’s music department will showcase its students in an end-of-semester recital.
MONDAY
Crossroads Strings Spring Concert — 7-9 p.m., Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria. For more information, please contact Melissa Balli at 361-573-3291 or via e-mail at Melissa.Balli@VictoriaCollege.edu.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Museum of the Coastal Bend's 16th annual Spring Artisan Market — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend's 16th annual Spring Artisans Market.
FRIDAY
Black Cowboys: An American Story — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Victoria. This powerful exhibition offers insight into legendary cowboys, a clearer picture of the Black West.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.