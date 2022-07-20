THURSDAY
Family Story Time – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Newborn to school age.
Learning Lab: Dow Science Team – 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Puzzle Night/Puzzle Competition and Swap – 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Teams compete with jigsaw puzzles to see who can finish first. Bring in your old puzzles in good condition and swap with others.
Hot Rod Nights – 6:30-9 p.m., Dairy Treet. Call 361-573-3104. Crossroads Cruisers meets up with new cars, old cars, all kinds of trucks. Everyone welcome. Bring a lawn chair.
Rose Marie Live – 7:30-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. All ages until 10 p.m. Call 361-573-4388.
Dueling Pianos Live – 8-11 p.m., Shooters Bar.
FRIDAY
Night Under the Stars – 3:30-4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Read stories, sing songs, create and eat some s’mores. Family fun.
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 7:30-10 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Glitch Live – 8-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. All ages until 10 p.m. Call 361-573-4388. Alternative rock band.
Creed Fisher Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Paw Print Art – 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Dogs must be leashed and friendly toward other people and dogs. Create a fun piece of paw print art.
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 7:30-10 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Ain’t Wasting Time Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002. Allman Bothers tribute band from Austin.
1st Annual Old School/Hot Rod Show – Noon-8 p.m., 2601 U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Music, vendors, food trucks and a showcase of cars and hot rods. Free.
KIDStory Saturday: A Day in a Texas Garden – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. River St., Victoria. Call 361-582-2511. Activities that would have been a part of a kid’s typical day in Texas history. Plant a seed to take home and learn about foraging for your own food and provisions.
SUNDAY
Theatre Victoria’s musical “The Wizard of Oz” – 2-4:30 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $25. Call 361-570-8587.
Organ concert - 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Victoria Crossroads Chapter of the American Guild of Organists perform a free concert on the church's dynamic organ.
MONDAY
Canvas Kids-You Rock/Pebble Painting – 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Interactive program where you create your own painted rock. Dress for the mess.
True Crime Book Club – 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library’s Bronte Room, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. July's book discussion is on “See How Much You Love Me” by Amber Hunt.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time – 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Newborn to school age.
Family Fort Night – 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Victoria Generals Free Ticket Night by Sodalis Assisted Living – 7 p.m., Riverside Stadium. Call 361-485-9522. Free admission for all.
WEDNESDAY
Canvas Kids-You Rock/Pebble Painting – 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Interactive program where you create your own painted rock. Dress for the mess.
Victoria Farmers’ Market – 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
11th Annual Community Jamboree Celebration – 5:30-9 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 307 N. Hackberry St., Moulton. RSVP by calling 361-596-4928. Christian music concert, worship service, pot-luck supper and ice cream social.
Victoria Generals Faith & Family Night – 6 p.m., Riverside Stadium. Call 361-485-9522. Pregame concert by Clay Crockett and Nation of Believers.
Jerry James Band Live – 7-10 p.m., Greek’s 205 Bar. Call 361-573-7800.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: Wake – Public art installation, 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody, Victoria.
ISMLESSNESS – Noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Friday; noon-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Exhibit ends July 31. The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria. Call 361-575-8228. Free, donations accepted.
SUMMER FUN
Victoria' Parks & Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
