SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Learning Lab — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Here at the Victoria Public Library we love to learn about new things, old things, all the things. One way we do that is through our Learning Labs.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January. Join Marcie as she leads the Walk N' Talk classes — an eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Yarn Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied. If you already have a project started, come join us to meet new people that share your love of crafting.
InbeTWEENer's Nerf Battle — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Grab a friend and join us at the Victoria Public Library for an EPIC InbeTWEENers Nerf Battle in the library after hours. This program is open to those ages 10 and up. Let the battle begin.
Charity Concert Series: Gene Watson (regular series) — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria. Tickets are $50 for regular series concerts or purchase a package of the three concerts for $120 total and save $10 per concert. Bonus concert tickets are $60 each or $45 each for season package subscribers.
FRIDAY
