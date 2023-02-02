SATURDAY
Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk — 8 a.m.-noon, UHV and VC campuses, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Take Your Child to the Library Day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We will have activity pages your family can complete in the children's section of the library.
SUNDAY
KC #10751 Chicken BBQ — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Patrick's Hall, 13279 SH 185, Bloomington. Barbecue chicken plate are $12 with half chicken, beans, potato salad, bread, trimmings and dessert.
St. Mary's Parish Festival — 1:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Barbecue meal, live and online auctions, beer garden, cake wheel, plant sale, country store, games for kids, jewelry and raffle.
MONDAY
Collage Night — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We'll provide everything you need to be creative. You can also bring your own supplies.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
THURSDAY
Gulf Bend Center Open House — 4-6 p.m., Gulf Bend Center, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria. The Victoria Chamber of Commerce will do a ribbon cutting at 4:30 pm. Refreshments will be served.
Learning Lab — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St, Victoria. Our friend Ms. Susan here at the Victoria Public Library has a very special friend that she would like you to meet.
VPL Jams J&B Duo — Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Josh and Billy are bringing their duo to the library for an evening of live music.
FRIDAY
Chair Yoga with Citizens Healthplex — Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done sitting on a chair or standing on the ground while using the chair for support and can help improve flexibility, concentration and strength.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.