SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Super Saturday — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming spring 2023 semester.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
SUNDAY
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Lego Lab — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for an evening of Lego building. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Texas A&M AgriLife will be starting a new health series in January.
THURSDAY
FRIDAY
VPL Jams: Catt Wolf — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Professional voice-over actor Catt Wolf, will be crooning the night away with a variety of standards and pop tunes for an enchanting evening of music.