SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange — 9:30 a.m.-noon, Victoria Mall food court, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Free event. Call Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466 for more information.
SUNDAY
Knights of Columbus Pork Steak Plates — 9 a.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Plates are $10. To reserve plates, call 361-575-9214 on the morning of the event. The Catholic Daughters will host a bake sale in conjunction. Drive-thru only.
MONDAY
Adult Program: Libby Tech Demo — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Need help with Libby or one of our other eBook services? Bring your tablet or phone to the library for instruction and help on how to access the Libby app on your devices.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Story Time is for babies 18 months & under. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will inspire a fun quality time for babies and caregivers.
Insurance for Small Business Live Webinar UHV SBDC — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. No cost, virtual workshop.
Turn Your Customers Into Your Sales Force Live Webinar UHV SBDC — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Key strategies to draw customers in and retain them for life.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30 and 10:30, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
No Pressure Book Club — 6-7 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery.
THURSDAY
Coach Your Team To Success Live Webinar UHV SBDC — 10-11 a.m., UHV Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Build your skills as a coach for your team.
John W. Stormont Lecture Series — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Victoria College's Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Spring 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission and open to the public.
FRIDAY
EL CAMINO at Aero Crafters — 8-11:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Good vibes with a variety of music in the beer garden.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.