THURSDAY
- Charity Concert Series Presents: Jimmy Fortune Live — 7:30-9:30 p.m., Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- Downtown Rhythms — 5:30-8:30, DeLeon Plaza
- Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival — 5-10 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- VC’s Spring Student Art Exhibition — 1-5 p.m., Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Canvas Kids — Nature Imprints — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
FRIDAY
- Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival — 5-10 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- Victoria College’s Hymn Festival — 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria
SATURDAY
- Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival — 5-10 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- Rockport Annual Kite Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rockport Harbor, Seabreeze and Broadway, Rockport
SUNDAY
- Big Texas Fun Crawfish Festival — 5-10 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria
- Blood Drive — 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria
- St. Patrick’s BBQ Brisket Meal — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 13316 SH 185, Bloomington
- Victoria College Student Recital — 3-4:30 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
MONDAY
- Crossroads Strings — Ukulele and Beethoven Concert — 7-9 p.m., Victoria East High School, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria
TUESDAY
- Baby Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
WEDNESDAY
- Collage Night — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.