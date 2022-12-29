SATURDAY
Retro NYE Dinner & Party at Aero Crafters — 6-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Ring in the new year on a retro runway at Aero Crafters.
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 New Year's Eve Dance — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
VPL Talks with Cheryl Johnson — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. "From Couch Potato to Photography, Author, and Artist: How a Nature Walk Changed My Life."
THURSDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Yarn Craft Club — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria.
FRIDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.