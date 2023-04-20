SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
WGTEN: Whodunit? Murder Mystery Show & Dinner — 5:30-10 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person.
SUNDAY
St. Patrick's Catholic Church Spring Fundraiser — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 13316 SH 185, Bloomington. Enchilada casserole, rice, beans and dessert plates are $12 each. Plates to go with curbside service. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Call ahead orders at 361-897-1398 ext 5.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Springfest 2023 — 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Barbecue chicken plates are $12. Raffle tickets are $10 each. Advance tickets available through church office.
Pilot Grove Cemetery Annual Decoration Day — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pilot Grove Cemetery and Church, 1000 County Road 408, Yoakum. Decoration Day is always the fourth Sunday in April, rain or shine. Each family is asked to bring main dish and sides/drinks for a community potluck meal. Donations can be mailed to 7246 SH 111 East, Yoakum, Tx 77995.
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. April's book is "Breaking Free: How I escaped Polygamy, the FLDS Cult" by Rachel Jeffs. This event is 18+ and BYOB for anyone 21+. Bring your favorite adult beverage and be ready for a fun discussion.
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
No Pressure Book Club — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Instead of everyone reading the same books, we'll provide a theme and participants can share what they’ve been reading and gather ideas for what to read next. April's theme is "book into film."
THURSDAY
Gulf Bend Center's Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event & Resource Fair — 3-6 p.m., Gulf Bend Center, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria. This is a free event for individuals with IDD and autism to build their own crisis kit that they can fill with sensory friendly items.
Yarn Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. All ages starting at sixth grade and up are welcome to join.
Downtown Rhythms — 5:30-10 p.m., DeLeon Main Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a free outdoor concert and food. Bring your families and have some fun.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This six-session series teaches participants how to build and maintain a garden and grow fruits and vegetables.
FRIDAY
Victoria College Percussion Recitals — 3-8 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Cy Miessler of the Victoria College Percussion Studio will give an end-of-semester performance
Manga Madness — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga and anime. Meet new people, play trivia games and work on fun projects.
Charity Concert Series: John Conlee — 7:30-9 p.m., Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., Victoria.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.