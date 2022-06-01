THURSDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
FRIDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Coffee with a Cop — 9-10 a.m., Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Chat with your local police officers while enjoying free coffee and donuts.
SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Summer Reading Program Kick Off Party — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Bikes, Trikes & Power Wheels 2022 — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Velocity Powersports. Third annual charity event with live music and food trucks. Benefiting Vine School of Victoria Branching Out Program and Future Sight. For more information call 361-570-6767.
SUNDAY
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
Go Western C&W Dance — 2-6 p.m., Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. $10 admission. All ages welcome. No charge for ages 14 and under.
MONDAY
Crafternoon DIY POP It — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. All ages welcome to create a POP IT fidget toy. Parent participation recommended.
VPL Talks with Anthony Madrid — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. UHV Director of Creative Writing, Anthony Madrid, reads his works and discusses the art of poetry and creative writing.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m., and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Ages: Newborn to school age.
Lego Lab — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Includes small Legos and big blocks, so all ages can participate.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
Crafternoon DIY POP It — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. All ages welcome to create a POP IT fidget toy. Parent participation recommended.
EVERY DAY
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad — Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad — Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, located at 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, is open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
