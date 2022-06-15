THURSDAY
Tiny Tunes — 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Interactive music class taught by board certified music therapists. Free and open to the public. No registration required.
John O’Bryant Magic Show — 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. For more information call 361-485-3215.
Hot Rod Nights — 6:30-9 p.m. Third Thursday of the month through Sept. 15. All kinds of cars and trucks. Everyone welcome. Bring your lawn chair. Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria.
Adult Nerf Night — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. The library floor will turn into a Nerf battle arena while teams play games such as zombies vs. humans, capture the flag, and more. 18 and older only.
Neal Tolbert Live — 7:30-10:30 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. All ages venue. For information call 361-573-4388.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
FRIDAY
Water Day — 2:30-3:30, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. In the overflow parking lot of the library. All ages welcome. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting wet. Shoes required. Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
John Dierlam Duo Live — 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Call 361-579-7088.
Chris Zuber Band Live — 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Dodge City Saloon, 205 N. Star Drive, Victoria. Call 361-572-0606.
8th Annual Crossroads Motorcycle Rally June 17-19 — Begins Friday at noon and ends Sunday at noon. Gypsy MC Int. Crossroads Chapter Club House, 179 Church St., Victoria. $10 per rider or $20 per person. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Saturday is fun run with designated stops. Live music, vendors, bike games, live auction and more. Benefits Mid-Coast Family Services.
SATURDAY
Hwy 87 Trade Days Market — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Son Valley Ranch, 8793 US-87 North, Victoria. Call 361-572-9604.
Downtown Art Walk — 1-6 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3200.
Aero Crafters 4th Anniversary Party — 4-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Dr., Victoria. Jacob Kyle & Sierra Alexis (4:30-7:30 p.m.), Shayne Hammond Band (8-11 p.m.). Free admission before 7 p.m., $5 cover after 7 p.m. All ages until 10 p.m.; 21 and up after 10 p.m.
Joel Nava & the Texas Border Live — 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Dodge City Saloon, 205 N. Star Drive, Victoria. Call 361-572-0606.
8th Annual Crossroads Motorcycle Rally June 17-19 – Begins Friday at noon and ends Sunday at noon. Gypsy MC Int. Crossroads Chapter Club House, 179 Church St., Victoria. $10 per rider or $20 per person. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Saturday is fun run with designated stops. Live music, vendors, bike games, live auction and more. Benefits Mid-Coast Family Services.
Victoria Farmer’s Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
SUNDAY
Dad’s Day at the Park with the Victoria Generals — 7:05 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Generals take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Free admission. Kids can play catch with dad on the field before the game. Pre-game giveaways. Call 361-485-9522.
8th Annual Crossroads Motorcycle Rally June 17-19 — Begins Friday at noon and ends Sunday at noon. Gypsy MC Int. Crossroads Chapter Club House, 179 Church St., Victoria. $10 per rider or $20 per person. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Saturday is fun run with designated stops. Live music, vendors, bike games, live auction and more. Benefits Mid-Coast Family Services.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
Uvalde Memorial Concert — 4 p.m.-midnight. Drifters Hall, 5287 McDonald Road, Port Lavaca. Tickets $10. Kids 10 and under free. For more information call Edward at 361-218-0611 or James at 361-220-9730.
MONDAY
Crafternoon: Wild Things — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come by the library and make your own wild thing.
Adult Paint Night/Stained Glass — 6- 7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Adult and teen event. No registration required.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m., and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Ages: Newborn to school age.
Lego Lab — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Includes small Legos and big blocks so all ages can participate.
WEDNESDAY
Crafternoon: Wild Things — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come by the library and make your own wild thing.
Sensory Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. If your child has a difficult time sitting through story times this might be the program you are looking for.
Jerry James Band Live — 7-10 p.m., Greek’s 205 Bar, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Call 361-573-7800.
Creed Fisher Live — 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall, 12516 FM622, Goliad. Call 361-573-7002.
DAILY SUMMER FUN
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, located at 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
