THURSDAY
Bachfest Breakfast: Violin and Cello — 9-10 a.m., Auditorium, Nazareth Convent, 105 W. Church St., Victoria. Admission free.
Emerging Artists at the Library — 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Soprano Ivy Cantu and cellist Anita Graef perform a children’s program with pianist Faith DeBow.
Mad Science — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria.
Media Swap Night — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Recycle, share and update your book, movie and music collection. Bring at least one gently used book, audiobook, DVD, VHS, CD, cassette tape or vinyl record to swap.
Bike Rodeo — 5-7 p.m., Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria. Each child will have the chance to select a ticket for a bike of their choice. Ten bikes are included in the drawing. Tickets drawn at 6 p.m. to announce winner of each bike. Participants must be present to win. Call 361-484-3808 for more information.
Bach Festival/Duo-B: Postcards from South America — Noon-1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Pay what you can at the door (suggested $10).
Bach Festival/Renee Anne Louprette — 7:30-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria. Plus, pre-concert talk with George Stauffer 6:45-7:15 p.m. Tickets $50/$20/$10 students. Go to: victoriabachfestival.org.
FRIDAY
Bachfest Breakfast: Guitar, Voice & Electronics — 9 a.m., Nazareth Convent auditorium, 105 W. Church St., Victoria. Free.
Summer Morning Senior Social Hour — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Card and board games. Socializing, refreshments and snacks.
VPL Jams featuring RadioFlyer — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Heavy metal duo RadioFlyer from Corpus Christi to perform.
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria.
Bach Festival/Emerging Artists — Noon-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria. Pay what you can at the door (suggested $10). Faith Debow leads cellist Anita Graef and soprano Ivy Cantu.
Bach Festival/Ruthie Foster in concert — 7:30-9 p.m., DeLeon Plaza, 101 N. Main St., Victoria. Free.
SATURDAY
Bach Festival Big Bang Rhythm Party — 1-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Percussionists lead a drum workshop for participants of all ages.
DaCosta VFD BBQ & Auction — 4-8 p.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm to Market Road 1686, Victoria. BBQ brisket meal, live auction, silent auction, cake walk, raffle.
Bach Festival/Reemergence: Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony by the Victoria Bach Festival Orchestra. — 7:30-9 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Tickets $50/$20/$10 student tickets all sections. Go to: victoriabachfestival.org.
31st Czech Kolache Klobase Festival — 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Riverside Hall, East Bernard, 14643 Buls Road, East Bernard. Admission $8, children under 12 free. Go to: www.kkfest.com.
SUNDAY
St. Mary’s Parish Picnic — 9:15 a.m.-9 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish, 1648 Farm to Market Road 340, Hallettsville. Food, live auction, country store, live music and more. $12 for meal.
MONDAY
KidStory Summer Camp — 9 a.m.-noon, Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Explore stories of kids from prehistoric times through today. For more information call: 361-582-2559.
Canvas Kids-Water Blast — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Painting with water shooters. Weather permitting, this program will be held on the side of the library.
Adult Craft Night-Pyrography — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Decorating wood using a heated tool to create designs. Registration required.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:30-10 a.m., and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Ages: Newborn to school age.
Lego Lab — 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Includes small Legos and big blocks so all ages can participate.
Youth Tiny Art Show — 2:30-3:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Tweens and teens are invited to create a piece of art that will be on exhibit throughout the summer. Winner receives a prize. Ages 10-18.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
Crafternoon DIY POP It — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. All ages welcome to create a POP IT fidget toy. Parent participation recommended.
Canvas Kids-Water Blast — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Painting with water shooters. Weather permitting, this program will be held on the side of the library.
EVERY DAY
The City of Victoria Parks and Recreation has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, located at 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
