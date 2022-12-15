SATURDAY
Christmas at the Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, Victoria. Local foods raised by our local farms. Handmade gifts and homemade stocking stuffers made by local artisans. Fun for the whole family. Take a photo with Santa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Chess Club — Noon-2 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us in the Bronte Room for casual games of chess and refreshments.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Crossroads Community Band Concert — 3-4 p.m., Victoria College Fine Arts Building, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Grab a lawn chair or blanket and come join us outdoors for a joint Christmas concert featuring the Crossroads Community Band, Crossroads Jazz, and a festive tuba ensemble.
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 Pre-Christmas Dance — 8 p.m.-midnight, Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. CWV Lounge opens at 10 a.m., and hall event doors will open at 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
MONDAY
True Crime Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a night of true crime discussion.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:15-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
Learning Lab: SHTEAM Bus — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Open to all ages, so come by and check out what it's all about.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
WEDNESDAY
SOS with Veterans — 8:30-10 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs every third Wednesday of the month.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Family Story Time — 9:15-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
THURSDAY
Family Story Time — 9:15-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child's love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.