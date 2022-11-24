SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Artie V. and Texxas Heat at Aero Crafters — 7:30-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Artie V. and Texxas Heat are landing in the beer garden for a high flying, rockin’ good time. $4 cover.
SUNDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
MONDAY
True Crime and Killers Book Club — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us for a night of true crime discussion.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Hall decorating — 5 p.m. -7 p.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Hermann Sons Life members are invited to come help decorate our beautiful updated hall for Christmas. Please bring snacks or finger foods to share and come get into the Christmas spirit with some fun, food, and fellowship.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Holiday Artisans Market — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers.
Hall decorating — 5 p.m. -7 p.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Hermann Sons Life members are invited to come help decorate our beautiful updated hall for Christmas. Please bring snacks or finger foods to share and come get into the Christmas spirit with some fun, food, and fellowship.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Jingle Mingle hosted by Women Growing Together Express Network — 5:30-8:30 p.m., 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Come out to the Jingle Mingle Holiday event sponsored by Women Growing Together Express Network. Come by and shop from lots of local vendors.