SATURDAY
2023 Super Saturday & Community Resource Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Students can discuss their educational plans with an advisor, apply for admissions and financial aid, enroll in classes, make payments, and purchase books and supplies.
World Series of Cuero — 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Venue on Church Street, 125 E. Church St., Cuero.
Back To School Fill The Trunk — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Donations will be accepted.
Love Me Last Live — 3-4 p.m., Andustoria Wines, 104 Broadmoor St., Victoria. Come experience Victoria’s newest wine bar ANDUSTORIA WINES. Features Texas wines and special treats in a modern and relaxed atmosphere. Live music and never a cover charge should inspire you to bring the whole gang for a unique experience in wine tasting.
SUNDAY
Our Lady of Sorrows & Santisima Trinidad 2023 Jamaica — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Brisket, rice, beans and trimmings for $12.
MONDAY
Bad Art Night — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. You'll be provided with all the craft items.
WEDNESDAY
Adult Lego Night — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St. Adults have their very own LEGO night.
ONGOING
Victoria Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Black Cowboys: An American Story
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays through Aug. 26, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.
361 Pop Up Shops
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini mall.