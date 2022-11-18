SATURDAY
Spiritual Health in the Park — 9-11 a.m., Hopkins Park, 505 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Chinese movement therapy, led by Luis Sabor this fall.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange in Victoria — 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Victoria Mall, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Event will be in the food court. For more information, call Gary Moses at 361-550-5466 or Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003.
Coast Writers — 1-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” Opening Reception — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Wild Bill & Texas Tea at Aero Crafters — 6-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. $4 cover. All ages until 10 p.m.
TUESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Family Story Time — 9:15-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child’s love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
THURSDAY
VARRA Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot — 7:30-9:30 a.m., Patriot Park, Victoria County. Join the Victoria Area Road Runners Association on Thanksgiving Day for a fun Turkey Trot 5k. We will be huffin’ for the stuffin’, and each finisher will receive a pair of sock and a performance cap.
FRIDAY
3rd Annual Nativity Exhibit opening — 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Red Barn, 3187 SH 35, Port Lavaca. This free event will showcase hundreds of Nativities from around the world made from a vast array of materials. Goes through Dec. 4.
Sir William at Aero Crafters — 8-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Sir William is flying in with a cargo of several instruments, and his artistic mixes of diverse music from Sublime to Rick James.