SATURDAY
Cuero Community Breakfast — 8-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Cuero. The breakfast is free to all attendees and donations are welcomed. Donations for this particular community breakfast will support Pastor Kelvin Washington with Mount Bethany Baptist Church and his medical expenses.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Gingerbread House Workshop — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Don't forget to grab your hot cocoa kit before you leave. While Supplies Lasts.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Hermann Sons Life Christmas social — 5-11 p.m., DaCosta Hall, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road, Victoria. Dinner is free for members. $15 for guests tickets. Catered enchilada dinner, Santa for the kids, canned goods collection for VCAM, dance in the evening. Must RSVP.
SUNDAY
An Ecumenical Service of Lessons and Carols — 3-5 p.m., Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria. For more information, please contact David Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
MONDAY
Designing Christmas Ornaments with Pyrography — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This fun craft will make beautiful ornaments that are perfect for holiday decorations or gifts. Registration is required for this event and is only open to adults 18 years or older because of the use of heat.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Lego Lab — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
DeTar Healthcare System's Networking and Recruiting Event — 5-7:30 p.m., EL Paso Tacos & Tequila, 212 S. Main St., Victoria. For clinical professionals interested in discussing career opportunities.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series — Maintain No Gain — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Yarn Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches. No previous experience is necessary. Crochet hooks and yarn will be supplied.
THURSDAY
InbeTWEENers Silent Library Game Night — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Grab a friend and join us at the Victoria Public Library for a Silent Library Game night. We will be playing all sorts of minute to win it games for bragging rights and some awesome prizes.
FRIDAY
Social Morning Social Hour Primary tabs — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our Senior Social Hour for some fun card games, board games, and socializing.
