SATURDAY
Our Lady of Lourdes Harvest Bazaar — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., 105 N. Williams St., Victoria. Handcrafted, quilted, crocheted and embroidered holiday items, place mats, table runners and decorations. Cakes, cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls and lots more.
St. Mary's Harvest Bazaar — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria. Handcrafted, quilted, crocheted and embroidered holiday items, place mats, table runners and decorations. Cakes, cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls and lots more. Homemade potato soup lunch to go is $9.
John Wesley UMC 20th Annual Craft Show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., John Wesley United Methodist Church, 8300 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Numerous artisan vendors displaying their one of a kind items. Inside and outside booths. Free Admission.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Gospel Concert in the Park — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Riverside Park, Victoria. Local artists, choirs and ministries. Concert is in the park's special events area. For more information, call 361-212-6500. Food trucks interested in participating also should call.
Shayne Hammond Band at Aero Crafters — 6-11 p.m., 309 E. Crestwood Dr., Victoria. Leashed pets always welcome on patios.
2022 Cuero ISD Edu Foundation Concert for the Classrooms to Feature Eagles Cover Band “7 Bridges" — 7-10 p.m., Cuero Independent School District, 405 Park Heights, Cuero. Tickets do not go on sale until Sept. 6. However, sponsors of the event can secure tickets in advance through their sponsorship support.
SUNDAY
Our Lady of Lourdes Harvest Bazaar — 8:30-11 a.m., 105 N. Williams St., Victoria. Handcrafted, quilted, crocheted and embroidered holiday items, place mats, table runners and decorations. Cakes, cookies, breads, cinnamon rolls and lots more.
Jazz Brunch — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Enjoy a 1940s themed jazz brunch at the Victoria Country Club in honor of our founding in 1946.
The Texas Tenors Concert “Deep in The Heart of Christmas” — 7-9:30 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. "America's Got Talent: The Champions" finalists, The Texas Tenors, will sleigh ride into Victoria with their heartwarming and touching holiday concert.
MONDAY
Genealogy with Annette Burke Lyttle - Women in the Army in World War II — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Annette Burke Lyttle will be speaking on the topic of finding records for women who served in the army during World War II.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Learning Lab - Fire Safety Day — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. The Victoria Fire Department will be coming to teach us about fire safety. This event is open to all ages.
Texas A&M AgriLife Holiday Series - Maintain No Gain — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Maintain No Gain is a six-week program that will serve as a guide to control holiday weight gain and encourage a healthy lifestyle.
WEDNESDAY
SOS with Veterans — 8:30-10 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Join our veterans for SOS (creamed beef on toast) served with scrambled eggs every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Rodger Macias at 361-894-4159.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Easy No-Cook Holiday dishes - Adult Event — 6-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us at the library to learn some easy no-cook dishes just in time for the holidays.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Diabetes and Your Feet! — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria. Educational Event to help identify potential diabetic issues with the feet and provide resource information on how to get help and prevent future problems.
Yarn Craft Club — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
FRIDAY
Myke Miller at Aero Crafters! — 7-11 p.m., 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria.
Tryptch Trio Recital — 7-9:30 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. The recital will be featuring Sarah Rushing on piano, James Barger on saxophone and Evgeny Zvonnikov on violin.