SATURDAY
SUNDAY
MONDAY
TUESDAY
Family Story Time — 9:15-10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. For children of all ages. This is a great way to start your child’s love of reading. Songs and rhymes will be great quality time for all family members.
WEDNESDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
THURSDAY
InbeTWEENers Art Night — 1:30-2:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This event is open to those 10 years and up. Get out of the cold and get crafty with us.
FRIDAY
Flying Lessons — 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Calhoun County Port Lavaca Airport, 4876 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca. Purchase a gift certificate for a training or scenic flight for $125. Call 361-550-1135.
