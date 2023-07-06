SATURDAY
Cabinet of Curiosities Summer Camp — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Over the course of three Saturdays, participants will learn about the collection, preservation, classification, and display of their own found artifacts, objects, and items of interest.
Open Paint Event — 2-5 p.m. , 1796 SH 71, Midfield. Open sip and paint event at Beneath the Oaks Winery by More than Just a Canvas.
Red Ravens Public Dance — 7-11:30 p.m., 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria. Public dance featuring Red Ravens. Doors open at 7 p.m. Music from 8 p.m.
Clean Bill of Health Comedy Tour — 8 p.m.-midnight, Dodge City Saloon, 205 n. Star Dr., Victoria.
MONDAY
Lego Lab — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. We will have both small Legos and big blocks available so all ages are able to participate.
Scout Night at the Victoria Generals Baseball — 7 p.m., Riverside Stadium, 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria.
THURSDAY
Frost Sweet Treats — 2-4 p.m., Frost Bank, 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Frost invites families to come to the Victoria Financial Center for a cold and sweet summer treat.
ONGOING
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Black Cowboys: An American Story — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.
361 Pop Up Shops — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Shop with a variety of vendors. Something for everyone in the family. Friendly vendors, air-conditioned shopping. It’s like shopping in a mini mall.