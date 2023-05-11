SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Catholic War Veterans St John's Post 1269 PRE-MOTHERS DAY DANCE — 8 p.m.-midnight, Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria.
WEDNESDAY
Parkinson's Disease Support Group — 12:15-1 p.m., PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria. Join us for a panel discussion to answer questions regarding your Parkinson's Disease journey.
FRIDAY
VPL Morning Mix N' Mingle - Chair Yoga with Citizen's HealthPlex — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays and, Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Black Cowboys: An American Story — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Fridays, Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys.