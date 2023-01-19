SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
SUNDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Crafternoon: Once Upon a Craft — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This January, we will be helping the three little pigs find the best material to build their house and stay safe from the big bad wolf. Help us by building your own model.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join Marcie as she leads this eight-week walking series that will meet every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
John W. Sturmont Lecture Series — 5:30-7 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Lessons From Building a Pioneer Farm with Justin Butts, who is a pioneer farmer, radio show host, food writer, and former senior national sales executive with the the Coca-Cola Company.
FRIDAY
VPL Morning Mix 'N Mingle — 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. If you're wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour for some fun card games, board games and socializing.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — 5-8 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.
Anime + Art — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Omar Ramos from the Nave Museum will be giving a tutorial on how to draw in manga style.