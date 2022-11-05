SATURDAY
Spiritual Health in the Park — 9-11 a.m., Ethel Lee Tracy Park, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Be Well Victoria is sponsoring Spiritual Health in the Park.
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
2nd annual Country and Western Dance Fundraiser — 6:30-11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria. Featuring the Crossroads Country Opry Band and other guest artists. Tickets sold at High Brehm Western Wear and Bed Butler. VIP tickets are $325 for a table of eight. Single VIP tickets are $45.
SUNDAY
Turkey Dinner — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church St. Jude Hall, Victoria. $12 per plate.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
Texas A&M AgriLife Fresh Start to a Healthier You Series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. A four-session series that promotes healthy living by teaching balanced meals, food safety, daily physical activity and more.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-noon, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
Live Nov. 9 Concert in Edna with Popular Nashville-based Men’s Vocal Band, New Legacy Project — 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Ranch Cowboy Country Church South TX, 128 County Road 119, Edna. Live and in-person concert event with one of Nashville’s finest men’s Christian vocal bands.
THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This story time is packed with activities to help your child get ready for kindergarten. Books are a little longer for this crowd with more independent based rhymes and songs.
Victoria College Student Art Exhibit — 1 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. The fall exhibition will feature the work of VC’s art students. Admission is free and open to the public.
Stress Busters Program for Family Caregivers — 5:30-7 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. This is a free nine-week class designed for family caregivers of persons with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
InbeTWEENer’s Nerf Battle — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This program is open to those ages 10 and up. Let the battle begin!
VPL Jams featuring Joe Reyna — 7-8 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. This month local music icon Joe Reyna will be playing an intimate set of psychedelic, cerebral folk rock at the library.