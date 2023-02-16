SATURDAY
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey and more.
Chess Club — Noon-2:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join us in the Bronte Room for casual games of chess and refreshments.
An Evening with Mark Lowry — 6-8 p.m., Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. A special night full of gospel music, comedy and storytelling.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
'Kindred' by Octavia Butler Book Discussion — 1-3 p.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Start your child’s love of reading. For babies 18 months and younger.
InbeTWEENers Art Night: Heart Breaker Cookies — 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Grab a friend and join us at for an anti-Valentine's Day celebration. We will be decorating broken heart cookies and playing some Valentine's Day and iconic YA book couples trivia.
WEDNESDAY
Victoria Farmers' Market — 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs along with a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Toddler Time — 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. High paced songs and rhymes to develop fine motor skills.
No Pressure Book Club — 6-7 p.m., Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Instead of everyone reading the same books, we'll provide a theme and participants can share what they’ve been reading and gather ideas for what to read next.
Texas A&M AgriLife Walk and Talk Series — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Join Marcie as she leads this eight week walking series that will meet every Wednesday this month.
THURSDAY
John Stormont Lecture Series — 5:30-7 p.m., Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. The Goliad Campaign of 1835 presented by Scott McMahon. Lectures are free to attend and open to the public.
FRIDAY
Hearty Grand Breakfast Buffet — 7-9 a.m., 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. A grand buffet-style breakfast with plenty of delicious and heart healthy options. Tickets are $20 and presale only available for purchase at the Citizens gift shop or cafeteria.
Calhoun County Quilt Show — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bauer Community Center, 2300 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Calhoun County Quilt Guild's 2023 Biennial Quilt Show.
Manga Madness — 6-7 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Stop by the library and talk about your favorite manga or anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects.
ONGOING
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas” — Noon-5 p.m., Five Points Museum for Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria. Both a retrospective of the acclaimed collage artist’s body of work and a tribute to what is truly an era of creativity ignited by Harithas, beginning in the 1970s and culminating in her curatorial work at Five Points Museum.