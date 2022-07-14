THURSDAY
Tiny Tunes – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions, Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Newborn to school age.
Youth Amazing Race – 6:30-7:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Tweens and teens are invited to work in pairs to find clues, complete challenges and learn about the world to complete “The Amazing Race.”
Ocean Live – 7:30-11 p.m., Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. All ages until 10 p.m. Call 361-573-4388. Reggae rhythms and tiki night specials.
FRIDAY
Relic Hunter – 6:30-7:30 p.m., 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Do you like adventure and archaeology? Hunt for clues to find the lost, stolen or hidden treasures.
Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
Senior Summer Morning Movie Hour: The Hitchhiker – 10-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library Bronte Room, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
SATURDAY
Hwy 87 Trade Days Market – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Son Valley Ranch. Call 361-572-9604.
Generals Baseball/Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction and Free Ticket Night – 7 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Call 361-485-9522.
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Live – 8:30 p.m.-2 a.m., Schroeder Hall. Call 361-573-7002.
SUNDAY
Soul to Sole – 1-5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn of Victoria. Call 361-573-0303. Convention of 26 vendors featuring sports memorabilia, caps, artists, vintage clothing and more.
MONDAY
Crafternoon: Out of the World – 2-3 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Cosmic paper plate crafts.
Generals Baseball/Free Ticket Night by Caterpillar– 7 p.m., Riverside Stadium, Victoria. Call 361-485-9522.
TUESDAY
Family Story Time – 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
Lego Lab – 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301.
WEDNESDAY
Sensory Story Time – 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Program designed for little ones who have trouble sitting through a traditional story time.
Crafternoon: Out of the World – 4:30-5:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria. Call 361-485-3301. Cosmic paper plate crafts.
ONGOING
Mel Chin: WAKE – Public art installation at 407 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Presented by Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Material Culture: Art Cars from the Collection of Ann Harithas – Noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, Five Points Museum, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria.
No Stone Unturned: A Lifetime of Archaeology – Museum of the Coastal Bend/Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria.
ISMLESSNESS – Noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Friday; noon-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, The Nave Museum, 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria. Call 361-575-8228. Free, donations accepted.
SUMMER FUN
The Victoria Parks & Recreation department has a partnership with the Barbara Bauer Briggs Family YMCA Pool. The YMCA pool, 1806 N. Nimitz St., Victoria, will be open for community swim hours at a rate of $3/person. For more information, visit http://www.ymcavictoria.org/index.php/programs/aquatics/briggs/
Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad, 1507 Placido Benavides Drive, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
Lone Tree Creek Splash Pad, 4009 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Bathing suits and swim diapers are required. Free.
