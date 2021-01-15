Laura Reyes had an abortion early in life. Through her relationship with God, she overcame her regret, married and started a beautiful family.
On Jan. 28, Reyes will be the guest speaker at the annual candlelit March for Life that starts in downtown Victoria.
The march will include anti-abortion advocates of all denominations who will gather beginning at 6:30 p.m. at DeLeon Plaza. At 7 p.m. the group will pray as they walk to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church where Reyes will speak.
Those participating should bring a candle or flashlight to the march, which always takes place about the same time as the national March for Life in Washington and the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that effectively legalized abortion in all 50 states.
“It’s very important right now with so many people on the left increasingly being pro-abortion,” said organizer Bernie Seale, co-director of the St. Gianna Pro-Life Ministry at Holy Family Catholic Church. “We want to continue to shine a light on what abortion is scientifically, biologically and spiritually, and the truth about abortion is that it’s taking a baby’s life.”
Seale said abortion has become a common way to end an inconvenient pregnancy.
“They are not wanting to be inconvenienced by being pregnant, but they are not taking responsibility for getting pregnant,” she said. “The child deserves to live as much as anyone from conception to death. We have the privilege to be here, and we don’t have the right to take that away from a child in the womb. Using any other word is over polite — it’s murder. It’s depriving them of life, period.”
About 500 people attended the march in Victoria last year.
This year’s guest speaker, Reyes, 38, lives in the Nursery area, which makes her relatable, Seale said.
“Instead of going national (for the guest speaker), we found someone right here in our community, and she has a heartwarming story,” Seale said.
Reyes was born and raised in Colombia and has lived in the Crossroads for a little more than a year. She is married to Justin Reyes, and they have three children with another one on the way.
She will share her experience of having an abortion at the age of 17. Many years later, she was saved through forgiveness and mercy, and her life was completely restored, she said.
“I kept on living a normal, secular life, and then 10 years later, I felt the pain of the abortion, the loneliness, the anger, the sadness that comes with the loss of a child, especially that way, through abortion,” she said.
Reyes’ life turned around when her mother invited her to a religious retreat.
“The first day, I walked into the church and the Holy Spirit fell upon me, and it immediately changed my life. I felt his mercy and ever since that day, my life has changed completely,” she said.
Reyes said she stopped tasting the pleasures of the world in every way possible and became committed to the church and the sacraments. She began going to Mass every day and spending more time with Jesus.
“I met Justin, a beautiful man of God, and got married. God granted me our boys, the biggest gifts, and changed all that sadness into a beautiful life with him,” she said. “He gave me the most beautiful family I could ever ask for. It’s really God’s beautiful story.”
In her talk, Reyes wants to encourage people to work against the “terrible, sad thing abortion is,” come to God, and celebrate life.
“We often forget to celebrate the life of those who are here,” she said. “Many children are born each day. We’re working toward an end to abortion and celebrating life.”
Reyes said the march is a beautiful way to celebrate every pregnancy and show people that God is with them.
“Where we are politically, it’s so commonplace to have an abortion. There’s a lot at stake here. They’re calling for our tax dollars to pay for abortions on demand,” Seale said. “We’re here shining a light at this important time for us to stand up for life. We have to stand up for what’s right and admit what’s wrong even when it’s hard or inconvenient. What’s wrong is wrong, and what’s right is right.”
Abortion is controversial, and Americans remain divided on the issue.
In 1973, Roe v. Wade affirmed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion free from overly burdensome government interference, said Joseph Locke, assistant professor of history at the University of Houston-Victoria, in an email.
“The case was part of the broader expansion of women’s legal rights that marked the 1960s and 1970s. It built especially on the legal precedents established to ensure couples could access birth control,” Locke said. “And it had Texas roots. ‘Jane Roe,’ a young woman from Dallas who was unable to obtain an abortion, sued on behalf of herself and all women ‘who were or might become pregnant and want to consider all options.’”
The Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision that a constitutional “right to privacy,” a safeguard against government intrusions into people’s personal lives, ensured women a measure of control over their own reproductive decisions, Locke said.
“Although most Americans believe abortion should be legal, and only a small minority of Americans have ever believed abortion should be illegal in all circumstances, the issue was adopted by the religious right in the late 1970s and 1980s and has since become one of the most intractable issues of the culture wars,” Locke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.