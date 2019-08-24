When we asked for selfies of our readers and their cats, we hoped the turnout would rival that of our past, canine-themed contest. Kitty enthusiasts delivered, sending more than 50 shots of their favorite furballs. The range of expression was entertaining – while some of the submitted photos featured stereotypical aloof or disinterested felines, many more showed obvious affection and even silliness. Our winner shared the lovely story of how she received a kitten as a Christmas present many years ago.
For our latest contest, we’re asking you to send back-to-school photos. A great picture of your kids, friends or even yourself celebrating the season of learning could net one of three cash prizes sponsored by Citizens Medical Center. For a chance to win, submit photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/contests by 5 p.m. Aug. 28. Then from Aug. 29-Sept. 3, the public will vote on their favorites to win $200 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third.
