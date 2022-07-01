The Catholic Diocese of Victoria has advocated for the elimination of abortion as part of its faith tradition. Bishop Brendan John Cahill, in an interview, explained how the recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade as a guarantee of abortion rights at a national level is seen as a positive step and aligns with Catholic teachings.

“With the bishops across the country, we consider this a positive ruling by the court,” Cahill said. “In our judgment, and our faith tradition, it (the ruling) affirms the value of every human life.”

Although the Supreme Court’s ruling is “a legal procedure,” Cahill emphasized “for us, we believe that from the moment of conception to natural death, human life is a gift from God.” The church still has some concerns about the ruling, however. Cahill said the ruling “leaves it up to the states to affirm that reality.”

Cahill said legislators in Texas “are very supportive of this understanding of the human person. And so, I think it's good for us in the state of Texas, but say, the state of California or state of New York, their legislators might decide differently.” Leaving each state to apply its own rules is seen as the downside of the ruling. “But, overall, we see it as very positive and very hopeful.”

In the view of the Catholic church abortion is “the taking of an innocent life. And so, we felt we had the need to protect it.” Cahill added that this strong belief applies not only to the U.S. but to other parts of the world, as they are “a universal church… We have to protect human life in every culture.”

Cahill said there is a movement that would like to see a constitutional amendment that “clarifies that human life begins in a mother’s womb, and we don’t have a right to terminate that pregnancy.”

The Catholic church has a tradition “that goes back centuries” that does allow abortion “in extreme circumstances,” Cahill said. That one exception would be to save the woman's life. “And so, if it is a physical emergency, what we call an unintended consequence of saving the woman's life,” then an abortion is allowed. “But it would have to be very clear that there's no other way to save the woman's life. We're that strict on it, you know, we believe in the human potential — human life as a value.”

He said that one difficult part of this position is that this exception does not apply outside a life-or-death situation. “This is hard in our culture,” he acknowledged. “It's our teaching, even in the case of rape or incest, which are horribly painful for the women, and for the survivors of the crime, we will still uphold the value of that human life — that innocent human being. And so, you know, we feel a responsibility to take care of the child.”

Cahill said that it is a “controversial” belief, “but even in those cases, the child is alive and needs to be protected.”

Help for Women The Gabriel Project of the Crossroads offers support for mothers and babies as well as pregnant women and serves Victoria, Jackson, Calhoun, Lavaca, Matagorda, Wharton, DeWitt and Goliad counties. Some of the services include: health care counseling, nutrition counseling, educational help, material needs, parenting classes, employment resources, spiritual guidance and more. Bethlehem Maternity Home serves women 18-30 in a crisis pregnancy. It provides safe housing and services "in a Christian environment" for women "living in unsafe or unstable conditions." Call 361-541-5695. Call the Hotline at: 361-576-1156 Donate to The Gabriel Project at: victoriagabrielproject.org/donate To volunteer go to: victoriagabrielproject.org/volunteer

Catholics primarily stand behind the church’s teachings regarding abortion, Cahill said. The Victoria area has a large Catholic population “so I think people understand our teaching.” He added many of the politicians in the area, although not necessarily Catholic, are primarily “pro-life” and generally support the church’s understanding of what it means to be pro-life. “I'd say they support our understanding of pro-life.” He said there may be some disagreements in specific areas, such as exceptions for rape or incest that politicians may be more open to considering.

Cahill noted that the Texas leadership leans strongly toward their understanding of pro-life. But “for me, as a bishop, I always say, we don't go by political percentages on things, because the truth is the truth. And I think, from our perspective, even if 90% were against us, I think I'd have to say, a human life is a human life in the mother's womb, and we have to protect it.”

Cahill said that because of their understanding they must also do what they can to help when needed. There is a responsibility that comes with their teaching. He said in Victoria the church offers the Bethlehem Maternity Home and the Gabriel Project for those who are facing a challenging situation.

“We have a responsibility, now especially with this decision. People will put it upon us as Christians, as Catholics. Are we really pro-life? So yes, we are. We want to take care of every family, every child, and provide our educational systems with the support they need for an education. Have our schools as safe places kids can learn. … We have to double down on our support for families that are struggling — this is something we believe as a truth. And we need let people know we're there to help.”