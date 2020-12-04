On Nov. 21, the largest class of deacons in the history of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria was ordained. Fifteen men from different parishes in the diocese will help the bishop and priests to evangelize and care for those in most need.
“In those days when the number of disciples was increasing, the Hellenistic Jews among them complained against the Hebraic Jews because their widows were being overlooked in the daily distribution of food. So the Twelve gathered all the disciples together and said, ‘It would not be right for us to neglect the ministry of the word of God in order to wait on tables. Brothers and sisters, choose seven men from among you who are known to be full of the Spirit and wisdom. We will turn this responsibility over to them and will give our attention to prayer and the ministry of the word,’” according to Acts, Ch. 6.
As this passage illustrates, the deacons technically came before the priesthood, said Bishop Brendan Cahill.
“We had a big class, and the diaconate helps in evangelization, the mission for evangelizing in the diocese, so we have the bishop, priests and deacons, three orders established in the early church,” Cahill said. “We needed help in the ministry, so let’s look for well-respected men. From the foundation of the early church, the deacons formed to assist in the care of the people of God with special care for the poor and those most in need.”
One of the things considered by the Second Vatican Council held from 1962 to 1965 was to again promote the diaconate, so it has only been since the 1980s that big classes of deacons have been ordained around the world, Cahill said. That is certainly true for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria since it was just established in 1982.
The deacons help reach out to the poor, neglected and marginalized, Cahill said. They might focus on helping sailors, prisoners or truck drivers at truck stops in addition to the duties at their parishes. Those parish responsibilities include delivering homilies, visiting parishioners in the hospital and presiding over baptisms, weddings and funerals, among others.
The deacons are considered clergy like the bishop and priests, except that many of them are married. This means the vow of marriage comes first for them in the church. Single men who are ordained as deacons choose a life of celibacy.
“The most visible place you see them is on the altar next to the priest,” Cahill said. “In a lot of ways, the deacon can help with the pastoral care of the community. There are 15 different personalities from all over the diocese, and they are culturally different. They all have their unique gifts. It’s interesting because not everyone is the same. It’s always a discernment with the Holy Spirit, the Holy Spirit has to be the one guiding it.”
The deacon formation program takes four years and includes academics through St. Mary’s Seminary at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
Deacon Chuck Glynn, the formation director, said the formation also focuses on spiritual development, parish work, social justice and interpersonal relationships.
“They learn to be holy and listen to the promptings of the Holy Spirit,” Glynn said. “Being a deacon, in general terms, is the fulfillment of following the Holy Spirit, of doing God’s will in a personal way. It’s the opportunity to join others on their faith journeys.”
The most rewarding part of being the formation director was watching the deacon candidates’ growth and being a front-row witness to their journeys, which involved inquiry, growth, change and development, Glynn said.
“Deacons bring the mission of the Catholic church outside the doors of the building,” Glynn said. “Deacons focus into the world, the poor and widows, historically.”
As this class reached ordination, the next class of deacons began its journey. The program is continual with 10 members moving toward ordination in the current class.
Richard Evans, 58, who was just ordained as a deacon for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Victoria, said he felt the calling when two pastors separately asked him to think about becoming a deacon.
“It hadn’t crossed my mind, but when two different pastors asked me individually, I began thinking about it and praying about it, and I felt like I could be of service to the parish,” Evans said.
After a long period of discernment that involved numerous conversations with his wife, Karen Evans, he decided to enter the program.
“It was a calling that God needed me to help,” Evans said.
Evans and his wife had already become very involved with St. Mary’s as ministers of Holy Communion and readers. They also worked for St. Vincent de Paul and the annual church festival.
“This was the next step in following God’s call to serve the church,” Evans said.
The call extends to deacon’s wives as well and requires the same kind of commitment on their part.
“One hundred percent of the journey involves husband and wife equally. This has been a partnership,” Evans said. “Even though I’m the one on the altar, she’s the strength in the pew. She’s been by my side the whole time and through her support, love and caring, I have been able to come to this day or ordination.”
For Evans, the different sources of rich information and instruction were the most meaningful aspects of the formation process.
“The variety of mentors, professors, priests, deacons, teachers, instructors that were involved in our formation gave us a broad background — experience based in all facets of faith,” he said.
Matthew Schaefer, 49, was just ordained a deacon for the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. He also has been involved with the church with his wife, Lupe Schaefer, for many years, especially with youth ministry.
When Schaefer traveled as a young man doing youth ministry work, he noticed that often he stayed with a deacon and his family, which planted the seed. With five children, he had to wait for the right time, and that time came four years ago.
“It strengthened my faith journey,” Schaefer said. “Praying and seeking God, trying to grow stronger in faith, it added the intellectual side and allowed my mind and heart to come together. It allowed faith and reason to come together.”
Schaefer looks forward to having the authority to speak on behalf of the church and officiating over baptisms, weddings and funerals, among other church events.
“It’s about humility. As a deacon, I’m called to serve. It’s about being empowered to do more to serve others, and I’m looking to do more service, purposeful acts for people,” Schaefer said. “I’m a bridge between the congregation and the priesthood.”
Schaefer also stressed the importance of his partnership with his wife.
“I take on the vow of obedience to the bishop and service to the church understanding that the marriage sacrament comes first,” Schaefer said. “It’s a dual responsibility. My wife went on the same journey as I did. She’s not ordained, but as my bride and my wife, she’s truly active and just as much a part of this journey.”
Deacon Eduardo Molina, who has been a deacon at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Holy Trinity Chapel for 26 years, said that he knew making the decision to become a deacon would change his life in many ways. There would not be as much time for many of the things that had occupied his life until that time — motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing and bowling. So he and his wife had to weigh the decision carefully.
“It’s fulfilling and demanding to balance ministry with family life,” he said.
The night before he was ordained in 1994 by Bishop David Fellhauer, Molina’s wife had to write a letter giving permission for her husband to be ordained.
“That’s the importance the church holds for the sacrament of marriage,” he said. “We must guard them both well.”
The most rewarding and challenging part of being a deacon for Molina is helping families through the experience of death.
“They don’t lose their faith and continue coming to church mass,” he said. “It’s rewarding — a sign of their faith that strengthens my faith by seeing that.”
Molina also enjoys taking part in all kinds of retreats.
“Men’s, women’s and prisoners’, when I see conversion of faith, of their belief in God happening, seeing the working of God, the Holy Spirit, it’s so rewarding to witness that,” he said.
