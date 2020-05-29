Cole Mealer, 30, a pulpit minister at Central Church of Christ, has been a lifelong Christian who, in hindsight, only recently feels as though he has become truly Christian.
“I thought I was living a Christian life. I knew something was wrong, but I didn’t know why. I had sin in my life, but I didn’t understand,” Mealer said. “I was not going to church, but believed Jesus was the Son of God, and that was it.”
In November 2016, Mealer discussed his faith with his co-workers at South Texas AirMed in Alice and found obvious differences between what he and they believed being Christian meant. When they asked whether Mealer would be willing to study the Bible, he agreed, and they immediately called a minister.
“I didn’t think anyone would show up but five minutes later, he showed up,” Mealer said. “We sat down and had Bible study and looked at what it meant to become Christian. I realized I had never taken those steps and never acted on those things.”
He struggled to put a name to the fact that he was a believer but not a follower.
“There is a big difference between agreeing that Jesus is the Son of God and being a follower,” he said. “I was not a follower and that became very apparent. If you asked me, I said I grew up in a Christian home, but I was not a follower. I didn’t live with Him in mind and consider Him when I made decisions.”
Mealer was baptized in the church the day after he met with the minister for Bible study and his path to religious life was set in motion.
Lots of prayers as well as encouragement from his co-workers and the minister led him to pack up his family – wife, Jessica Mealer, and their three children – and move to Lubbock. He enrolled in the Sunset International Bible Institute. During school, he also served as a youth minister for two years at the Main Street Church of Christ in Sudan. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biblical studies in May 2019. His wife earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Lubbock Christian University in fall 2019. She now works at Mid-Coast Family Services.
Mealer began looking at churches and mission work for his next career step. In prayerful contemplation, he considered the offers he received and felt drawn to Central Church of Christ in Victoria. He started at his first post as a pulpit minister in February.
“We’ve gone through this process for a long time, trying to find someone and looking for specific things,” said Dan Spaeth, an elder of the church. “He just checked off all the boxes. He’s very passionate and mature for his age, and we were just as impressed with his wife. He’s one of those diamonds you find every once in a while.”
Mealer’s sermons currently focus on the first of what he considers to be four foundational questions: Who am I? The other three questions will follow: Why am I here? What’s wrong with this place? What is the solution?
“The Scriptures are filled with robust answers to all of these questions,” he said. “We’re in the Book of Ephesians, and I’m preaching to answer that question: Who does God say they are?”
“Right now,” Mealer said, “I’m a relatively young Christian and new to the ministry so it’s most important to earn the trust of the congregation, and not only to earn trust but to make sure I’m biblically sound.”
Mealer said he most appreciates the maturity of his congregation in fulfilling the church’s mission to be God’s heart and hands in the community.
“You can really see that here,” he said. “You can look back and see the heart of Central Church of Christ right after Hurricane Harvey. Their response was awesome.”
Members of the church also have consistently helped Mid-Coast Family Services during the pandemic, he said.
“Here at Central Church of Christ, I get to see what it means to be a Christian actively seeking to help the church and the community,” he said. “It’s not a top-down structure but a bottom-up structure. As members see areas of need, they try to get people together and fill those areas.”
Mealer has been a practicing Christian for fewer than four years, which makes his job challenging.
“It’s difficult to come out of the world and try to apply oneself fully to the Scriptures,” he said. “One of the things I was looking for was an active eldership and a healthy membership capable of helping my wife and I mature. Both of us are drastically changing the directions of our lives, and the healthy, mature membership has been more than happy to help mature a young pulpit minister.”
Mealer called, “Love the Lord your God,” the greatest commandment and lauded his congregation’s ability to seamlessly pivot to online services and classes when COVID-19 struck. Members of the congregation also fulfilled another commandment, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” by staying home to stop the spread of the virus, he said.
Central Church of Christ has reopened for its Sunday assembly. Every other pew is roped off and spaces for sitting are marked at 6 feet apart. A special section is devoted to those who are age 65 and older.
“The eldership is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and waiting to see if it spikes again,” Mealer said. “They’re waiting to see how it goes with opening up and taking social distancing precautions.”
When Mealer is not ministering, he likes to read and barbecue. He also enjoys spending a lot of time with his wife and children as well as families at the church.
“I think right now we are seeing why we should not place our hope, trust and faith in government. They have done all they can do, so that’s not a disparaging remark,” he said. “We won’t be disappointed by placing our hope and faith in God.”
