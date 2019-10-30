American singer Charley Pride will perform at Schroeder Hall on Saturday.
This will be Pride’s second appearance at the hall, which general manager Carlos Orosco plans to sell out. Pride will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are on sale online. General admission advance tickets are $62 and $70 at the door. Orosco said Wednesday 800 tickets were on sale, but it is close to selling out with less than 100 tickets available.
Pride is a three-time Grammy Award winner and named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 1971.
Kevin Bailey, tour manager and bassist, said Pride and the band enjoyed playing at Schroeder Hall in 2017 and are excited to be back.
“We really enjoyed doing it last time,” Bailey said. “It was a nice little place.”
Pride started his career by playing in dance halls like Schroeder Hall. Bailey said it’s nice for them to go back to their roots. He said the dance hall offers a more intimate experience.
“He was happy to go back and do it again this year,” Bailey said.
Orosco said the last time Pride performed at the hall they reached capacity at 1,200. He said it wasn’t comfortable for the audience, so they decided to limit the number of tickets to 800.
“We’re really excited to have him back,” he said. “If the opportunity arises again I'll definitely bring him back.”
Schroeder Hall was created to feature artists like Pride, and Orosco said he wants to keep bringing iconic artists back.
“We want to keep having those legends in here,” he said. “That's what this place is all about.”
