It may just be me, but it seems that there is a resurgence of articles written about Chick-fil-A lately. It’s not even about religion or ideology; they are mostly titled ‘reasons why we hate (or love) the restaurant chain’. I have read several of these articles, and they are mostly the same reasons either way with more of a business focus; the managers of each franchise have a lot of freedom and are encouraged to do more than just run their employees and employees are typically happier working for this franchise because in it they find mentors, respect and decent pay. The bad points are not really strong; most of them comment on the long lines which can be easily overcome if you use the restaurants’ app, and even if there is a really long one, they are so organized that you get to speak your order to the employees outside, and the ones inside work super hard to get it out to you right when you approach the window, if you keep your place in line. I found it funny, but not surprising, that none of their reasons were reasons that I had for loving Chick-fil-A, except enjoying the good food. So, I’ll share with you what I love about the place.
I have brought my children here at many different stages of life; with newborns, loud, screaming, teething infants, and crazy toddlers. Never have I ever felt unwelcome or burdensome. In fact, when you sit inside, the employees are more than happy to help bring your food, drinks, condiments, wipes and just about anything you seem to need. They keep an eye out for what’s happening, and are always ready to courteously help out. It seems to me that they are hired and placed amongst the tables for their character traits, as I have always enjoyed chatting with and being served by these kind people. It’s why you see so many families with young children come here; its clean, and most of all, helpful, and you never feel judged.
Speaking of being personable, our local Chick-fil-A restaurants are always holding community events. Can you count all of the meet-and-greets with the cow that you’ve heard of or attended? No other fast food restaurant does this quite like they do, and it’s not just during the holidays. They hold events that encourage families to come together, much like the toys they give out as part of their kids meals. This is so important, since more and more research is coming out in support of having at least one meal together as a family per day and the effect that has on children and youth of all ages.
Being a part of a community is very unique among fast food chains, but they go above and beyond. From supporting and hosting worship events, to sponsoring school functions, and helping organizations fundraise, Chick-fil-A puts themselves out there as being community members in action. It seems that they are around so many events with their classic chicken sandwich, and honestly, who can get enough of those?
I am not sure if these characteristics are unique to our town, or if all franchises are like this, but these reasons are more important to me than ones that keep their stock afloat. Thank you, Chick-fil-A, for being our local friend. It may be your pleasure to serve us, but it is also our pleasure to be served by you.
