Emily Buckert, my maternal grandmother, was “two cups of sunshine,” as stated in the headline of a feature about her in the Victoria Advocate in 1978.
The story ran on the 10-year anniversary of her Good Taste column, which published in the newspaper every Thursday and Sunday.
I’ve heard many stories about my grandmother from current, long-time Advocate employees. Like the time she made her famous chicken salad sandwiches (always with the crust cut off) for reporters working late one election night, yet instead of chicken she used beef tongue.
My grandmother worked at the Victoria Advocate from 1944 until 1947, when she married my grandfather and spent the following years raising four children, Byron, Phylis, Kai and Vivian, my mother. In 1960, she got a call to come back to the newspaper to fill in while the society editor was out for surgery, according to the foreword in the red book of her “Good Taste Collection.” She wrote that two weeks turned into six weeks, which turned into part-time until she retired in 1991.
For over 30 years, she wrote a cooking and recipe column. These cooking columns would eventually manifest into a collection of three cookbooks called “The Good Taste Collection.”
Sadly, my grandmother didn’t live to see her granddaughter become the chief photographer and photo editor at the newspaper she’d devoted many decades of her life to.
My grandmother, “GoGo” as I called her, never thought photography was worth pursing professionally. When I was in college, she insisted I become a doctor like my father. But despite her pleas, I continued down my winding path to become a creative professional.
Just before I moved to Italy in 2012, I showed her my very first website. She seemed impressed with my work and for the first time, perhaps, took an interest in my photography. It was around that time that she used to tell me all about the Speed Graphic cameras that Advocate photographers used in the 1940’s, knowing how intrigued I was with film photography. And come to find out my grandfather even used to be an amateur photographer himself, developing his own black and white film in the bathroom of their home.
I like to think that I inherited the two best things from my grandparents: my grandfather’s eye for photography and my grandmother’s knack for cooking and entertaining. Though as a self-proclaimed amateur chef, I didn’t come to cooking as naturally as I thought I would initially. In my early 20s while in college, I managed to melt a pot trying to steam an artichoke, a memory that some of my professionally-trained chef friends still like to give me a hard time about.
Now, I enjoy making gourmet breakfasts, like creating my own variations of the classic “eggs benedict,” and experimenting with flavors and variable dishes in the Italian cuisine that earned me the title of “Risotto Queen,” bestowed onto me by my Italian friends themselves.
I have fond memories from many occasions at my grandma and grandpa’s A-frame country home outside of Victoria. She would cook my sister and I “sugar bread” on Saturday mornings while we watched cartoons and my grandpa read the Advocate at the kitchen table. We spent many Thanksgivings and Christmases there with nothing less than a full spread of all her holiday specialties. To this day, the smell of yellow onions sautéing in a skillet reminds me of her infamous cornbread dressing.
The last time I saw my grandmother was on Mother’s Day in 2017, just before I left for my second three-month stint in Africa. She died that July while I was away, less than a year after my grandfather. I like to think I carry on her legacy through the art of cooking as a way to bring people together. And as a way to feel more connected to myself.
