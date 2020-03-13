Eat. Pray. Ride.
Perhaps this would be the title of a book were the Gulf Coast Riders for Christ chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, or CMA, to write one.
“That’s what we do,” said Mark Caylor, 65, president of the local chapter. “Our main goal is to minister to the biking community.”
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Riders for Christ will host a Blessing of the Bikes at Dale’s Fun Center.
“We hope that a lot of bike clubs will show up,” Caylor said. “We pray a blessing over them, that they will be protected when they ride, that people will be able to see them, that their bikes are always standing upright and heading in the right direction.”
A good turnout would be about 100 bikes, but the chapter is prepared for as many as 400. Dale’s Fun Center will serve refreshments, provide side-by-side vehicle demo rides and offer vehicle and accessory sales during the event.
Depending on the number of Riders for Christ members on hand and the number of motorcycles that show up, a bike blessing might have one member praying over the bike or 10 members surrounding it.
“We ask permission to put our hands on the bikes because people are particular about touching their bikes,” Caylor said.
A blessing sticker, which reads, “Blessed by the Christian Motorcyclists Association” with the year, is placed on each windshield. Some of the bikes display three or four years’ worth of stickers.
“Once a person comes to get their bike blessed, every year, they want to come back and do it again,” Caylor said. “They stack them (stickers) up until they get so high they have to peel them off.”
Two more blessing events are planned later in the year – one at Atzenhoffer’s Velocity Powersports and another at Victoria Harley-Davidson. However, the blessings happen all year long.
Riders for Christ members always carry blessing stickers and approach motorcyclists wherever they find them, from gas stations to restaurants, among other places. They also approach police patrol cars and bless other automobiles from time to time, too.
“We go up and ask if they would like to have their motorcycle (or car) blessed, and I’ve never been turned down,” Caylor said. “Most people realize a little extra help is not going to hurt.”
The members also always carry coins with the CMA main phone number on them to distribute to motorcyclists. They let them know to call the number if ever they are broken down on the highway, and the association will find a member of a local chapter to help them.
The ministry has a few mottos, including “Here if you need us” and “It’s all about Jesus.”
“In everything we do, we want to model what Jesus taught in the Bible,” Caylor said. “We want to help anyone who needs help.”
Another motto is “Changing the world one heart at a time.”
“Some of the members were raised up in other motorcycle clubs and, for whatever reason, they decide they want to be part of the CMA,” Caylor said. “A lot were not Christians, and they come to have an experience with the Lord.”
Those members have many contacts that help the ministry reach out to the biking community. As a result, the CMA participates in events and social gatherings held by other motorcycle groups.
“I don’t know of any clubs that would turn their backs on us and tell us, ‘No, you can’t come in here, we don’t want you,’ but some of them don’t want us as much as others do,” he chuckled.
The Riders for Christ members also set up hospitality booths at the Texas Mile. Last year, they placed blessing stickers on 175 cars participating in the race.
“They come looking for us and ask us to come bless their cars and say a prayer of protection over their run,” Caylor said.
Bo Oliver started the local CMA chapter about five years ago with eight members after a prior attempt to establish a chapter was short-lived. Gulf Coast Riders for Christ has 48 members while the national CMA, which started in 1975, has a presence in 40 countries with more than 1,350 chapters chartered. The worldwide ministry has almost 172,000 members.
Members of various churches belong to the ministry, so the ministry does not associate with just one church, Caylor said. Nor do the members associate exclusively with one motorcycle club.
“We are a neutral organization. We don’t favor one group over another. We are here to serve the whole community – all biker clubs,” Caylor said.
The ministry meets the third Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. for breakfast at Los Reyes in Victoria followed by a meeting from 9 to 10 a.m. Members also can participate in one to two chapter rides each month that always include a meal somewhere.
Once in a while, the ministry hosts a Church Blast where the members ride to an area church, participate in the service and enjoy a meal together. They have visited churches in Edna, Ezzell and Cuero, among others.
“Sometimes, we double their congregation for that day,” Caylor said.
Each year, the national fundraiser for CMA worldwide is Run for the Son, and all the money raised goes toward faith-based charitable causes. This year, all the chapters will participate in the 100-or-so-mile ride on May 2.
“We are trying to make the community aware that we are here,” said Billie Caylor, 67, Mark Caylor’s wife and secretary of the ministry. “We participated in the Christmas parade last year, and are trying to figure out ways to let people know we are here for them – Christian or non-Christian. We offer good clean fellowship.”
