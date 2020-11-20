Christmas-wrapped shoeboxes and cloth ditty bags filled with goodies will make many seafarers feel a little less lonely this holiday season.
Seafarers from around the world who dock at the Port of Point Comfort will benefit from the kindness of strangers thanks to the ecumenical Point Comfort Seafarers Center. The center, a nonprofit organization that receives support from Stella Maris, the official Catholic ministry to seafarers, is taking donations for Christmas at Sea.
“We want them to realize they are not forgotten, and that we are thinking of them,” said Rhonda Cummins, executive director of the Point Comfort Seafarers Center.
Christmas at Sea, the program that gathers the shoeboxes and 12-by-15-inch ditty bags, is important this year with the pandemic because the seafarers cannot leave their ships and are more isolated than ever. Gift items range from personal hygiene items, crew socks, flashlights and inexpensive sunglasses to playing cards, chewing gum, hard candies and Texas souvenirs.
“It is even more important this year with so much going on with the pandemic,” Cummins said. “It’s already depressing to be on a ship on a holiday, and it’s worse during a pandemic.”
Last year was the first year that Christmas at Sea was hosted at the Port of Point Comfort, and 926 gifts were collected. Of those, 517 were given out at the Port of Point Comfort to 31 vessels with crew members from 20 countries. The others were delivered to the Port of Victoria, Port of Corpus Christi and Port of Port Arthur.
Cummins said that the Christian organization serves all seafarers regardless of their religion.
“There are so many reasons it’s important, but one is that we are a Christian organization and Christmas is a big thing,” Cummins said. “As Christians living our faith, it’s a big deal to celebrate the biggest gift of all — Jesus himself — and live the faith. It’s about welcoming the stranger, and that’s important whether you’re Christian or not. Welcoming the stranger is a basic concept. At one point, we have all been strangers, and it’s nice to have someone be nice to us.”
While the ship agents deal with issues such as customs and cargo, the seafarer centers take care of the human component — not only at Christmas but year-round, Cummins said.
“We like to shop in America, we are a materialistic society, and that stuff that is not made in America comes by ship,” Cummins said. “Aren’t we the perfect country to give back to the guys working on the ships that make things go around the world? This is an invisible group of guys, and this is a way to give back and say thank you, a way to appreciate someone who has a job that makes our lifestyle possible. If you are in a position to give, this is as good a group as any that makes our global economy work.”
Cummins will start to pass out the gifts to seafarers on Dec. 1. Donations are needed as early as possible, but they are never too late, Cummins said.
“The gifts trickle in. Some give money, and I shop and make the gifts for them. Anyone who wants to contribute, we can figure out a way to help them do that,” she said. “They (the seafarers) are so thankful. They know we come to see them — the people, not the ship. It’s about the people.”
