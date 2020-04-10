As the coronavirus empties church parking lots throughout the Crossroads, the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche fills up on Sundays. And the church is not breaking any rules.

Members pull into the parking lot that belongs to the almost 130-year-old, white, wood-frame church and tune into 87.9 FM on their car radios to hear the service accompanied by gospel music.

The Rev. Kevin Karnei, pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, said his motivation is to serve the people and continue sharing the Gospes.

The Rev. Kevin Karnei delivers a sermon during the Sunday drive-in service at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche. “We are connected,” Karnei said. “The church, or any organizations, we just have to find ways to be connected. So we’re socially connected. We’re physically distant.”

“Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s latest recommendation suggested we find other ways like drive-in church,” Karnei said. “Just like what we are doing. We were ahead of Gov. Abbott’s suggestion, so we’re happy about that.”

Although Karnei also is streaming the services on Facebook, he realized the online option excluded some members from partaking.

“We are a tight-knit community, and we did not want to leave the elderly out,” Karnei said. “We didn’t want to stop services, but we didn’t want to endanger anyone either.”

Denise Hiebner, church treasurer, said many members of the congregation are elderly and their social activities, on a normal basis, center on the church.

Harriet Karnei prays in her car during the Sunday drive-in service at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Weesatche. It was the second week the church had a drive-in service.

“This has cut out a lot of contact with the community and their usual way of living. It could put them in depression. A lot of them are widows and live by themselves,” Hiebner said. “This way, they can come to the church and see their fellow congregation members and listen to God’s word and hear inspirational music. It will help them and help us all.”

Karnei managed to obtain a couple of FM radio transmitters. With one transmitter and a microphone, he preaches while members listen in their cars. About 100 feet away from Karnei, Dr. Nathan Borgfeld, a church member, uses the other transmitter to play gospel music alternately between the preaching.

Borgfeld’s mother, Vickie Cross, whose ancestors help found the church, is a world-renowned gospel singer who also is a church member, so he played her songs. One of the songs, “Mighty Is He,” hit No. 1 on the country gospel charts last year, Cross said.

“The song is about being in hard times when things look dark and gloomy and just hanging on and knowing that there is a God that will take us through all of this,” Cross said.

A Sunday drive-in service takes place for the second time at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Weesatche.

Cross said she enjoyed the reclining car seat and the sounds coming from her stereo and nature rather than the pew for a change. She rolled down her car windows to take in her surroundings.

“I was looking at the beauty of God’s nature. Being out in the elements is so uplifting. You could just feel the presence of God … you could look at the sky and the birds and hear them chirping at this time of the year,” Cross said. “All the buds are out on the trees, and it is very inspirational.”

Cross already has scars in her lungs from previous bouts of pneumonia, so she needs to be especially careful about the coronavirus. However, she also needs to get out of the house, so she enjoyed honking and waving at family and friends at the drive-in service, she said.

“(I enjoy) being able to go someplace and to have a plan, and that plan is to worship God with others. It’s the same scenario as walking into church; you just can’t physically embrace each other,” Cross said. “We are so blessed to have Pastor Kevin here. No matter what happens, he keeps things going, and he’s a huge blessing to us. St. Andrew’s is a small church, but we have very big hearts.”

Vaughan Kelley says goodbye to Hannah Boyd after the Sunday drive-in service at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche.

About 40 members showed up to the first drive-in service on March 29 and about 55 pulled up April 5. A typical service in the church attracts between 50 and 80 participants, so it is likely that not everyone knows about the parking lot service yet, Karnei said.

“The first time went off without a hitch,” he said. “Nobody got out and visited. Everybody enjoyed being in their cars listening to the radio and actually seeing each other.”

Karnei made a sign to put in front of the church with information about the drive-in and Facebook services. Because the transmitter works up to 900 feet, some even tune in from their houses, he said.

On Facebook, Karnei used the first couple of services to quiet fears and “remind the members who they are in Christ and that we will all get through this together.”

On Palm Sunday, Karnei preached the traditional sermon about Jesus entering Jerusalem during his last days before he went to the cross.

Karnei also helped Union Baptist Church in Fannin obtain transmitters to conduct services.

“Smiling faces and being able to see each other and greet each other with our eyes. It touched them like it should – it’s a connection and we are a very connected community,” Karnei said of the impact of the drive-in service. “We serve the community of Weesatche and the broader area as best we can, and we help a lot of people. We made it through world wars and everything else, and we will make it through this.”

