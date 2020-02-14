The Rev. Zettie Woodson, 68, pastor of Webster Chapel United Methodist Church has an easy-going chuckle and calming presence. He considers his biggest blessings his family and being saved.
“(Being saved) means being set free from all the sinful things that you did and all the hurt in your life and things you used to do that you don’t do anymore,” Woodson said. “That’s what it means to me. We serve an awesome God.”
Woodson was born in Shiner and reared in Gonzales with his three siblings. He remembers his maternal grandparents stressing the importance of doing the right thing and being honest as well as making sure he went to Baptist church services and Sunday school. He does not remember his mother who died when he was young. His three half-siblings were brought up by their mother and paternal grandparents.
In school, Woodson always gravitated toward art as football was not an option with his asthma. His natural ability served him well in his high school building trade course and afterward in his 33-year career as the owner of Woodson Construction Company. His company performed work in the South Texas area and from coast to coast as a subcontractor for other companies.
Straight out of high school, Woodson married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Steen Jones, and converted to the Methodist faith. He attended services with his wife, and eventually with his two daughters and his son. But he was just going through the motions.
“I wasn’t going to church like I should have been. I mean, I was going, but I wasn’t going,” Woodson said. “I was just going to be going because my family was going.”
That lukewarm feeling began to fade when the Rev. Johnny Toy approached Woodson about becoming a lay leader at Evans Chapel United Methodist Church in Gonzales in the late 1990s.
Woodson attended classes to become certified and began performing the duties of a lay leader for a couple of years before Toy approached him again.
“He approached me about going to licensing school to become a pastor, but I told him that I wasn’t ready,” Woodson said.
Woodson then participated in the Walk to Emmaus.
“That’s when my life changed,” he said. “It changed me. The whole experience changed me. It made me see who I was, that what I was doing wasn’t right, and what I needed to be doing. It changed my whole way of thinking. I felt I was called at that time to go into ministry.”
The three-day short course in Christianity provides an experience of spiritual renewal and formation, according to the Walk to Emmaus event website. The name of the spiritual event refers to Luke Chapter 24, verses 13-35, when disciples meet Jesus on the road to Emmaus after His crucifixion but do not recognize Him until later when He breaks bread with them.
“Then they said to each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning (within us) while he spoke to us on the way and opened the Scriptures to us?’” the Scripture reads.
Woodson approached Toy about becoming a pastor, and Toy advised him to take his time. He told him he would know when the time was right, and that time came.
“It was like nothing I had ever felt before,” Woodson said. “Something came over me, and I felt loved. Before, I didn’t feel loved. I didn’t feel like I was useful for anything. But after that feeling came over me, I felt love. I felt like I had a purpose in life.”
To those going through the motions as he once did, Woodson encourages them to open their hearts and let the Holy Spirit come in and use them how the Holy Spirit wants to use them.
“I’m talking to people, telling them about who God is, what He has done for them, what He can do for them, how He loves them and how they can be saved if only they believe in Him,” Woodson said.
Toy arranged for Woodson to go to school, and he obtained his pastor’s license. While he continued to live in Gonzales and work in construction, he took charge of Johnson Chapel United Methodist Church in Shiner for about a year before he received a four-point charge. At that time, he also assumed responsibilities as pastor for Richardson Chapel in Hallettsville, Stevens Chapel in Schulenburg and Brown Chapel, once located between Schulenburg and Hallettsville. He worked in that area for about five years before becoming pastor at Scruggs Chapel United Methodist Church in Edna for another five years.
In 2010, he retired from the construction business, moved to Victoria and became a full-time pastor at Webster Chapel United Methodist Church.
“He brought unity, hope, joy and love to our congregation. He is a very caring minister who is concerned about each member and the extended family,” said Bertha White, a member of the congregation. “His sermons are biblically-based and inspiring. His involvement locally and on the district level is outstanding. His singing talents, musical talents and other talents are a blessing to us.”
At 156 years old, Webster Chapel is the oldest church with black roots in Victoria, said Velma Mathis, chairperson of the worship committee and historian at Webster Chapel. The congregation today is racially mixed and comprised of about 110 members. About 40 members attend Sunday services on a regular basis.
“We love going to church and participating,” Mathis said. “He likes to do things that come from the Bible. For instance, when someone is in trouble, he likes to help them. If their house needs repair, he takes care of that. He knows how to do that. He does things for people like that. He makes the church a warm atmosphere on Sunday mornings.”
Woodson would like to see the church continue to build its congregation.
Growing youth involvement in the church is his greatest achievement thus far, he said. He started a program that allows the youth to plan the service every fourth Sunday of every month.
“They sing whatever they want,” Woodson said. “I still preach, but they do everything else.”
Woodson uses a lectionary that follows the calendar to develop his sermons.
“I read the Scripture and meditate on it and come up with the message,” Woodson said. “I work on the message and let the Holy Spirit lead me.”
Another way he has tried to grow the congregation is through outreach with the Wesley Nurse program, a Methodist health care ministry. The church provides Wesley Nurse workshops that encourage community members to attend church services. He and the members of the church also are planning to start a community garden.
“I love that it’s a welcoming church that welcomes everybody who comes through those doors,” Woodson said. “I think people can feel that they are welcome … because that’s the way the people are here in this church. They have a welcoming spirit within them.”
A sense of self-worth and being able to lead people to salvation are the most rewarding aspects of the job, Woodson said.
Woodson completed 20 courses in the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University. Now, he is working toward obtaining the college credit hours he needs to retire as an associate member. He is enrolled in 3D art at Victoria College and an online spiritual counseling course at Southwestern University in Georgetown.
About a year ago, Woodson was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He said being cancer-free today is another blessing in his life.
“That’s a big blessing right there, and I know where that healing power comes from,” Woodson said.
