The Rev. Herb Beyer, 65, of the Hallettsville area, was once like the prodigal son. He left the church at age 16 during a difficult divorce in his family and returned at age 17 on the evening of Ash Wednesday to Hope Lutheran Church in San Antonio.
It was during this time as a young man that he met his future wife, Lisa Gail Beyer, and received his calling.
“My confirmation pastor would likely assess my return to the church and answering the call to ministry as the work of the Holy Spirit, and listening to the Spirit to discover God’s purpose for my life,” Beyer said in an email. “I had come out of a broken home but had a desire to bring healing to people in broken relationships.”
Beyer is pastor of Tri-County Cooperative Ministries serving congregations in Lavaca, Fayette and Colorado counties. The small, rural churches he serves include Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Witting, Faith Lutheran Church in Weimar, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sublime and St. Peter Lutheran Church of Prairie Valley in West Point.
At age 17, Beyer found a welcoming and encouraging community in his church in San Antonio where he worshipped, attended Bible study and served. So after discerning a call to the ministry and earning his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at San Antonio, he attended a seminary. In 1981, he earned his Master of Divinity degree from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio.
His wife became a chemical engineer for Union Carbide/Dow Chemical.
The couple has one son, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.
Beyer has come to the conclusion that “everything in life is preparing a person for what is coming down the road.” While he never envisioned living in a small town because his wife was an engineer, his internship after seminary for a small congregation helped prepare him for an entire career spent in small-town churches. His longest stint was at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hallettsville, where he served for more than 22 years.
Through reading the Scriptures and his experience in the church, Beyer has found that those who encounter Jesus Christ are changed in powerful and positive ways.
“He healed the hurts, mended broken hearts, restored broken relationships between persons and with God, and gave real peace and joy to persons in spite of the storms that surround us,” Beyer said.
On the 25th anniversary of his ordination, a congregation gave Beyer a painting of Jesus in a boat with his disciples in the midst of a storm. While Jesus sleeps, the disciples grow fearful and restless about their situation with winds and water overwhelming their boat – a situation Beyer compares to the pandemic. Jesus speaks, the wind and waves obey and there is peace, Beyer said.
“He is not just man but God and man, and in the face of fear, he brings peace to everything,” Beyer said. “We all have figurative storms that come our way; for our communities, nation and world, it is the pandemic and fear.”
Jesus is not on the safe shore but rather weathering the storm in the boat with his disciples, Beyer said. So now, in the midst of the storm, the church is the calm, reassuring voice in the boat as people deal with fears about whether the economy will bounce back, whether they will have jobs after furloughs and whether their small businesses will be around when this is all over.
“I understand that my role as a pastor is to serve Christ, the church and the people of our communities, to bring the presence of Christ – His comfort, care, love, encouragement, assurance – and to share His peace,” Beyer said. “To be that calm voice, encouraging all to stay connected and confident that God will get us through this.”
The uncertainty of Psalm 22, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?” is followed by the confidence of Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want … ,” Beyer said.
The psalmist remembers farther along in Psalm 22 that God was there for people who came before him and is moved to write Psalm 23, Beyer said.
“God is with us in the journey, and God will get us through this crisis,” Beyer said. “When bad things happen or we face adversity – tragedies, losses and even a pandemic – we can either become better or bitter; we can either draw closer to God or go farther away.”
People can choose how they will face the crisis, so it is time to tap into the resources God provides – Scripture and prayer. This is a time for reflection and discernment about what is important, he said. Meanwhile, the church has the opportunity to lift up the real treasures in life, which are one’s relationship with Christ, the community of love and grace known as the church, loving family and good friends, Beyer said.
Pastors and lay leaders in small towns and rural areas face the challenge of continuing to care for the spiritual and emotional needs of people in their communities and churches, so they are finding alternative ways of reaching people using technology, parking lot services and telephone assurance, he continued. Beyer hosted worship services in the parking lots of three of his churches over the span of Easter Eve and Easter.
“I and our lay leaders are contacting parishioners by phone to make sure they have access to food and medications or if there are other needs requiring assistance and providing an opportunity for listening and prayer,” Beyer said.
Beyer urged everyone to “be patient and stand firm in your faith, love and encourage one another, be kind and caring, forgive and pray for one another, and find ways to help our neighbors in need. God will carry us through this.”
