Syrian music rang through the hall of Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria as multiple generations of family and friends surrounded George Hyak with a traditional depke dance.
Hyak sat next to his wife of more than 70 years, Sarah, while being showered with hugs, handshakes and warm remarks to mark turning 100 on Thursday.
Hyak is one of three co-founders of Dicks Food Stores, which have been a staple in Victoria since 1938.
“They started the store on a handshake,” Karen Barton, Hyak’s daughter, said. “World War II came up and they left and the women managed the stores.”
Hyak is a World War II Army veteran and rose to the rank of sergeant. He fought in battles such as Normandy, D-Day, Battle of the Bulge and was a part of the first group to invade a concentration camp in Germany.
But according to his daughter, other than some weak eyesight, Hyak is still sharp and active.
“We actually had a party for him last year,” Barton said. “He told me ‘so you had it when I turned 99, did you not think I was going to make it to 100’?”
Hyak was born in Tivoli and is one of six children. He has always been a hard-working family man, helping provide for his family since he was 7-years-old, his daughter said.
Kelly Aldis, Hyak’s oldest grandchild, recalls fond memories with her grandfather growing up and said it is amazing that he has made it to 100.
“One of my best memories is my brother being only 2 years old and going over to the store to work with him at Dicks,” Aldis said. “And to see him continue to make memories with our children is amazing.”
When Aldis lost her father two years ago, Gido, which means grandfather in Syrian, was the family’s rock.
“He’s going to pick up the pieces and he’s going to make it better,” Aldis said. “Even if it’s the worst thing in the world going on, he’s going to find the light in the situation.”
Hyak’s family is overjoyed they have been able to see him grow to 100, and that he has been able to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren join the world.
“Recently he has been saying, ‘Why am I still here? God has a plan for me,’ ” Aldis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.