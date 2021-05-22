Community leader continues to advocate for needs of southside neighbors

On a warm Sunday evening in January of 2020, Justin Urbano played with his children, with his girlfriend Michelle Vasquez, in the backyard of his home in Victoria. It was the kind of Sunday that was leisurely and tranquil before the hectic start of another week.
As a community leader, Urbano stays busy. In between his job, meetings, volunteering and attending different community events, Sunday afternoons are often the only time he has to slow down to spend time with his family.
For the past two years, Urbano has served as the president of the Southside Community Coalition, though his involvement began as a concerned community member. The community-led group came together in collaboration with Be Well Victoria, a mental health coalition, and is focused on improving the health and well-being of people living on the south side of Victoria.
“I’m hoping that my views, and the things I’ve been through, can shape me to be a better leader and get along with everybody,” Urbano said.
When the group formed in 2019, Urbano was living in public housing on the south side. Before that, he lived in a hotel after his family’s home in Silver City was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.
“I really connected with a lot of people in the public housing,” he said, “and then in the community around there because I would have barbecues and get-togethers. So, I really just fell in love with the community.”
While living on the south side, Urbano experienced many struggles. Without a car, it was difficult to get to a grocery store or laundromat. He remembers having to buy milk at the corner store, which he said was $2-3 more than it would have been at H-E-B.
“Those are things that really had impacted me that led me to want to try to make a difference,” he said.
Urbano ending up spending a lot of his free time playing with some kids in the neighborhood, while keeping an eye on his own. Whether it was pick-up basketball or a game of freeze-tag, he wanted to give them an outlet and something to do.
Jodi Sandoval, a community health worker with Be Well Victoria, took notice.
“If kids don’t have anything to do, I guarantee you they’re gonna find something to do and it may not always be the best things to do,” she said. “So we really have to invest in our tomorrow.”
When the Be Well Victoria coalition was getting started, Sandoval was looking into historically excluded populations, which she described as areas of town, or people, that generally aren’t seen and represented in leadership. She said the south side has always been a big part of her heart, having grown up there herself.
When she saw Urbano already laying the groundwork, especially with the youth, she wanted to empower him to continue doing the work in the community he was already a part of.
“One of the things I think we want to make sure that Be Well Victoria is focusing on is looking at people who are already doing the work,” Sandoval said.
Urbano remembers passing out flyers for a new community group forming on the south side and being very vocal in the first couple of meetings about the challenges many residents faced.
As he became more involved and began to grow as a community leader, he became president of the Southside Community Coalition.
Urbano no longer lives in public housing on the south side. He now rents a house with his girlfriend Michelle Vasquez where they live with two of his three children. He saved up to buy a car and works as a builder for Derksen Portable Buildings.
Although he said he’s moved past some of the most difficult times in his life, he still remembers how hard it was.
“I want to make sure that no matter how much I succeed, I always try to remember how hard these certain situations were and try to help people because I realized there wasn’t that much help,” he said.
Sandoval says that Urbano’s personable and empathetic personality is one of his biggest strengths when it comes to fostering relationships in the community.
“He looks at people as truly his neighbor whether he knows them personally or not,” she said.
When the group spends some Sundays block-walking, she said Urbano goes door-to-door talking to people with ease, as if he knows no stranger.
“He realizes how much community impacted him and how he wants to impact his community,” Sandoval said.
